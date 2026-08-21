NFR Bubble Is About to Get Brutal for These Barrel Racers

The race to qualify for the 2026 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo has reached the point now where every run and every dollar matters.

Yes, there is still plenty of time to make a move, but the most recent Women’s Professional Rodeo Association standings show just how quickly things can change and just how close this race really is.

For the barrel racers that are just inside the cut at number 15, they can’t be comfortable, and those that are just outside, well, the heat is on.

The most interesting story is the logjam just beyond the top 15 and the battle about to ensue.

Final NFR Spots Far From Settled

Megan McLeod-Sprague | Nathan Meyer Photography

Looking just above the cutoff, Megan McLeod Sprague is currently at No. 13 with $93,729 in winnings. She has a little bit of breathing room, but truthfully, not much.

After her, things get a lot tighter. Austyn Tobey is No. 14 with $91,371, while last year’s Rookie of the Year Champion, Makenzie Mayes, is holding down the coveted No. 15 position with $91,347.

The difference there is nearly unbelievable. A mere $24.20 is what separates the two after almost 10 months’ worth of rodeos.

That makes that battle a dead heat, but the two of them have a lot more on their minds than just each other.

The 2026 competition year will continue through September 30 and with the Playoff Finales coming up, along with the North Dakota Rough Rider, no one should be comfortable.

A lot will change between now and the cutoff.

Loralee Ward Leading the Chase

Loralee Ward | Lexi Smith Photography

Sitting on the wrong side of the cut is Loralee Ward. The Fort Lupton, Colorado cowgirl has entered the ranks of the WPRA and set her sights on a goal: the NFR.

Currently, she is sitting in No. 16 with $80,261. That puts her $11,085 behind Mayes.

That seems significant until you start thinking about what is yet to come. One weekend could change everything for several of these cowgirls.

Just last weekend, Ward picked up a second-place check of $4,403 at the Fallon County Fair & Rodeo in Baker, Montana. So, a difference of around $11k can be made up without question.

Mayes is ranked fifth in the WPRA Playoff Standing, which means her spot is solidified to make Puyallup (the first top in the CINCH Playoff Finals), as is Ward’s.

Four Barrel Racers Separated by Less Than $200

Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi | Fernando Sam-Sin

Here is where the story really gets interesting, and brutal, if we are honest.

No. 17 Dr. Kathy Grimes $77,158

No. 18 Brittany Pozzi-Tonozzi $77,129

No. 19 McKenna Coronado $77,058

No. 20 Summer Kosel $76,976

From ranking 17 to 20 there is a difference of $182.16. Essentially, they are tied. Looking over that list and being a competitor, you don’t want any of these ladies breathing down your neck when the deadline comes around.

Not one will give to pressure and not one will give in. These ladies are tough and have plenty of horsepower behind them.

Pozzi-Tonozzi is used to playing on the biggest stages, and as everyone knows in the barrel racing world, “she’s just a winner.” Don’t take a second look and think that because she is down by $14,000 that she is out because that is far from the truth.

Those same challenges face Grimes, Coronado and Kosel. They didn’t get here because they got lucky. You can expect some of the very best competition coming in the next six weeks as we wind our way down in the season.

None of them will be trying to keep pace. Every single one will be trying to string together wins and make a big move in the standings.

Every Check Matters

There is plenty of money left even for ladies farther down than No. 20 in the standings to make a move into the top 15 if their situation is right. A quick look back at history will tell you everything you need to know.

Kosel entered the Ellensburg rodeo last season ranked 18th and about $15,000 outside of the top 15. When Ellensburg was over, she had earned $10,499 and made a substantial statement.

No one in or around the bubble can relax. This is “go time” as they say. Rodeo counts will be checked and rechecked, entries made every day, and many miles traveled.