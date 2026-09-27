Barrel Racing Bubble Watch: Duke’s Bold Moves in Final Weekend of 2026 Season
In the final hours of the 2026 professional rodeo season, Latricia Duke has put together an impressive performance. After a record-breaking winter, and then working her way through the summer run without her main mount, Carlos, Duke was still No. 15 in the World Standings coming into the last weekend of September.
The Henrietta, Texas, cowgirl found herself outside the cutline for qualifying for the lucrative Governor's Cup in Sioux Falls, S.D., where qualifiers were determined based on the Playoffs Tour and points earned throughout the season. Without the $1.5 million rodeo on her side, Duke tackled the weekend "old-school."
The Governor's Cup is a relatively new addition to the National Finals Rodeo (NFR) race, but in the past, rodeo athletes had to make as many rodeos count as possible in these final hours. Like those times, Duke entered rodeos across California and Texas in her late-season push over the weekend.
She capitalized on every opportunity in front of her, giving her best effort for a 2026 NFR qualification. Before this last-minute crunch, there were fairytale moments in Duke's season.
Duke, one of the most decorated futurity trainers of all time, qualified for her first NFR aboard her stallion, DM High Roller, in 2024. "Vanilla Wafer" retired sound to the breeding barn for the next chapter of his life in 2025, and his maternal brother, DM He Will Run Em ("Carlos"), stepped up to the plate.
For Duke, who planned to enjoy what she thought would be her last winter competing in the limited-entry bull riding rodeos, a very different journey was in store.
She and Carlos went on a heater, dominating the winter rodeos to the tune of $93,000, climbing to No. 2 in the World Standings. After a mid-season injury sidelined Carlos, the duo was able to return in time to finish the season strong and keep their NFR dreams alive.
Last Weekend Checks
Here's a recap of the checks she's pulled so far:
Pasadena Livestock Show & Rodeo - Pasadena, Texas
1. Tiany Schuster, 14.27 seconds, $2,918; 2. Faith Nolte, 14.48, $2,480; 3. Keyla Costa, 14.49, $2,042; 4. LaTricia Duke, 14.53, $1,751; 5. Jimmie Smith, 14.57, $1,459; 6. (tie) Morgan Bagnell and Katie Halbert, 14.61, $875 each; 8. Emma Smith, 14.65, $584; 9. Gracen Harman, 14.66, $511; 10. Taylor Baize, 14.67, $438; 11. Kara Kreder, 14.71, $365; 12. Kenna Kaminski, 14.78, $292
Amarillo Tri-State Fair And Rodeo - Amarillo, Texas
1. Kara Kreder, 16.29 seconds, $2,183; 2. Raelin Jurgens, 16.31, $1,855; 3. Emma Smith, 16.36, $1,528; 4. (tie) Jennifer Driver and Dwana Salisbury, 16.51, $1,200 each; 6. Morgan Bagnell, 16.60, $764; 7. (tie) Morgan Addison and Jordan Driver, 16.64, $491 each; 9. (tie) LaTricia Duke and Jean Winters, 16.66, $355 each; 11. Avery Ledesma, 16.70, $273; 12. Bailey Witt, 16.73, $218
Poway Rodeo - Poway, Calif.
1. LaTricia Duke, 17.57 seconds, $2,124; 2. Mylee Modlin, 17.73, $1,806; 3. Debbie Langdon, 17.79, $1,487; 4. Kathy Petska, 17.82, $1,275; 5. Andrea Busby, 17.88, $1,062; 6. Jenna Beaver, 17.95, $744; 7. Parker Asam, 18.03, $531; 8. Megan Albrecht, 18.07, $425; 9. Madison Camozzi, 18.10, $372; 10. Lynn Green, 18.19, $319; 11. Kristen Spence, 18.48, $266; 12. Ashley Dean, 19.44, $212
Young Living's Last Chance Rodeo - Mona, Utah
1. Amanda Butler, 17.38 seconds, $1,996; 2. Lauren Porter, 17.43, $1,711; 3. LaTricia Duke, 17.45, $1,426; 4. Caitlyn White, 17.67, $1,235; 5. Haylee Moosman Woodward, 17.72, $950; 6. Terri Wood Gates, 17.86, $760; 7. McKinlee Kellett, 18.03, $570; 8. Sonya Madsen, 18.10, $380; 9. McKenna Coronado, 18.44, $285; 10. (tie) Jillette Atkinson and Jill Atkinson, 18.54, $95 each
What Cards Are Left on the Table?
Duke came into the weekend with $116,618 in season earnings, and by our calculations, that number has grown to $122,274 with the four checks she's pulled so far.
She stands to earn one more in San Bernardino, and that could be a hefty one. She sits fourth in San Bernardino, which finishes Sunday night.
Sheriff's PRCA Rodeo - San Bernadino, Calif.
Leaders: 1. Andrea Busby, 15.65 seconds; 2. Mackenzie McCuistion, 15.85; 3. Parker Asam, 15.90; 4. LaTricia Duke, 15.93; 5. Debbie Langdon, 16.07; 6. (tie) Madison Camozzi and Amie Grohl, 16.14 each.
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Teal Stoll is a lifelong Wyomingite from a working ranch family of several generations. Both sides of her family have deep roots in rodeo, as contestants and stock contractors. Teal grew up horseback and actively competes in rodeos and barrel races. She has degrees in both business and accounting, which she uses operating her own bookkeeping service. Teal enjoys spending time with her horses, training colts, and maintaining her string of athletes. When she isn’t at the barn, she can be found reading, doing yoga, or on her paddle board at the lake. Teal lives with her fiancee and a plethora of animals, because she can’t say no to a displaced critter with a sad story. When she isn’t on the road running barrels, she spends her time helping with day to day operations on the family ranch.