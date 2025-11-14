NFR Bull Rider Ricky Lindsey Passed Away at 65 After Courageous Battle

The rodeo community is in mourning as three-time National Finals Rodeo bull riding qualifier Ricky Lindsey has passed away at 65 earlier this week. The cowboy out of Shiro, Texas was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia in October of 2024.

Lindsey had an iconic career in the rodeo arena. Including three trips to the National Finals Rodeo arena in 1982 and 1983 when it took place in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. In 1987, he qualified again and headed to the Thomas and Mack arena in Las Vegas for the first time.

According to an article on prorodeo.com, in 1983, he finished a career best at No. 4 in the world standings and won the NFR average title with 625 points on eight head that year. He took home $23,721 at the event, the most of any competitor at the Finals that year.

Lindsey’s time in the arena wasn’t always easy. At just 11 years old, he fell off a bull to the ground, where the bull stepped on his face. After over 20 plastic surgeries over many years, he still found success. The tough cowboy didn't let the injury stop him, and he went on to join the PRCA in 1980, where he had an incredible career in the sport.

People close to him took to social media to say,

"Rickey had been fighting Leukemia for one and half years. He fought this horrible disease with every ounce of strength that he had in him. He fought this disease like he rode his bulls."

Bull Riding Hall of Famer Ricky Lindsey Passed Away At 65

It was this grit and determination that earned him a spot in the 2023 class of the Bull Riding Hall of Fame at the Fort Worth Stockyards. He continued to be seen at rodeos through the beginning of this year despite his ongoing battle with cancer.

In a post on social media, Wild Rides Media shared Lindsey’s experience with the diagnosis,

“The diagnosis in October came as a bit of a shock to Lindsey. But he didn't react the same way most would. He immediately accepted that it was in God's hands. Whatever fate comes from it he would accept.”

Ultimately, Lindsey lost the battle to Leukemia earlier this week, but his legacy will live on. Born September 30, 1960, in Houston, Texas, Lindsey called Huntsville, Texas, home as a competitor. Just like during his time as a bull rider, Lindsey fought until the very end.

According to his family, there will be a celebration of life some time at the beginning of the year. He is remembered by his sister Cindy and his parents.

