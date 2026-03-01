PBR Unleash The Beast Tour's #2 Bull Rider John Crimber Sets Sights On New Goal

John Crimber has spent the last three years as a top contender in the PBR and this year is no different. Crimber currently sits second in the PBR Unleash The Beast Tour, but after purchasing his PRCA card, Crimber has added the 2026 National Finals Rodeo to his list of goals for the year.

"I've always wanted to make the NFR," Crimber said during an interview on Western Sports Round Up, but up until recently it hadn't been in the cards for him. An opportunity presented itself for Crimber and after talking with his father, 10x PBR Finals Qualifier and 2004 NFR Average Champion, Paulo Crimber, John Crimber decided to purchase his PRCA card and make a run for the 2026 NFR.

Crimber's First PRCA Outings

On February 19th, Crimber walked up at the Fort Meyers Pro Rodeo in North Fort Meyers, Florida where he rode Hi Lo Pro Rodeo's Mathew to split 3rd place with 84.5 points. He also placed 3rd win an 83-point ride at the Brighton Field Day Festival & Rodeo in Okeechobee, Florida on Five Star Rodeo's Midnight Rider.

After spending a few days in the Sunshine State, Crimber flew to San Antonio to visit some friends during the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo Xtreme Bulls. While attempting to get to the back of the chutes to see his buddies he learned that a back number was needed to gain access.

So Crimber made his way to the secretary's office in search of an extra back number or companion pass. Upon inquiring about a companion pass, Crimber was asked if he wanted to get on a bull that evening as a walk-up replacement.

Presented with an opportunity, Crimber capitalized on it, returning to the bucking chutes with his gear bag in hand, ready to compete at his first Xtreme Bulls event. Crimber rode Cervi Championship Rodeo's Goosebumps for 87.5 points, claiming second place in the first round. Although Crimber didn't have any luck in the Finals, he was able to add to his PRCA LTE, reaching just over $7,000 in his first three days of competing at PRCA events.

Crimber's 2026 Plans

Crimber's goal for the 2026 PRCA season is a simple one: get into the Top 15 and have fun.

Rookie of the Year would be really awesome to win, but like you said Hayden [Welsh] has got pretty good money won right now so we're just gonna try to get to the top 15 and just have fun over there. That's the biggest thing just for me staying on my bulls. I'm not really worried about anything else, as long as I'm doing my job, staying on, and having fun, that's all good with me. John Crimber

When it comes to juggling PBR and PRCA events, Crimber said via Western Sports Round Up that he plans to attend as many pro rodeos as his schedule will allow between now and May. After the PBR World Finals, he plans to rodeo pretty hard over the summer, so that he can pick and choose where to go when the PBR Team Series starts back up.

I've always dreamed of riding bulls during the summer everyday. I like getting on bulls, I like getting on practice bulls a bunch, so I think I've prepared myself a little bit getting on a lot of practice bulls and stuff throughout the week, to be able to get on a bunch of bulls at the rodeos. John Crimber

Preparation is key for the busy season ahead of him. Crimber believes that he has set himself up for success and is excited to experience something new.