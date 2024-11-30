NFR Countdown: Breakaway Roping World Championship Watch and Analysis
The countdown is on to the National Finals Breakaway Roping. The ladies have made their way throughout the year and fought to be in the top 15 to be in Las Vegas, Nev. at the South Point Hotel and Casino.
Over two days of action, Dec. 3 -4 the ladies of the breakaway will rope 10 rounds to determine the 2024 World Champion. Here we will take a look the standings as they enter the finals.
The season leader and reigning World Champion Shelby Meged comes into Las Vegas with $146,664 won. She sits just a little more than $7,500 ahead of Josie Conner who finished off the 2024 season with $139,098.
Meged is battle some injuries with her horses but she is back on the horse that she won the World Championship on last year. Conner on the other hand is riding her faithful "Dutch" who is the 2024 AQHA Horse of the Year.
Looking at their performances at the Kimes Million Dollar Breakaway, Conner is ready for the competition anywhere she backs in the box. In the first six rounds of the competition in Scottsdale, Ariz., she is tied for the lead of money won with $65,000. Meged has also roped great, but she has had trouble at the barrier. Had it not been for several barriers she would have pocketed a lot of cash.
Between these two it will truly come down to who ropes better, but the true contenders don't stop at No. 2.
Sitting third in the standings is none other than the Stephenville, Texas cowgirl, Jackie Crawford. The veteran roper has 23 World Championships to her name. She enters the finals with $135,498 listed next to her name. Just a little more than $11,000 behind the leader.
Nine time World Champion, Kesie Domer comes in at No. 4 with $133,037. She is followed by Taylor Munsell from Alva, Okla. with $132,997. Then comes Martha Anglone with $131,098.
These four cowgirls, ranked third through sixth are all certainly within shooting distance of the World Championship. The top six ladies are split by just about $15,500.
Breaking this down, each of the ten rounds will pay:
1 - $6,196.58
2 - $5,128.20
3 - $4,059.83
4 - $2,991.45
5 - $1,923.08
6 - $1,068.38
Essentially two round wins brings any one of these ladies within a very small reach of the top.
Another crucial element to the breakaway roping is the average. In 2023 at the NFBR, not a single girl roped all 10 calves and only one cowgirl roped nine. That was Cheyanne McCartney who was the average champion and won $13,866.
The payoff has increased in 2024 and the average will pay as follows:
1 - $16,913.63
2 - $13,722.38
3 - $10,850.25
4 - $7,978.13
5 - $5,744.25
6 - $4,148.63
7 - $2,872.13
8 - $1,595.63
So, taking a quick look at this, winning the average will really change the standings - of course this is dependent on who does what in the rounds.
Anyone can make predictions but rodeo is a game of chances and risk calculation. Things don't always go as planned - just ask any rodeo veteran.
Looking at the standings, the easy prediction is to say that we will see some great breakaway roping. If we step out on a ledge here, we can say that one of the six ladies mentioned here will be the World Champion.
Don't overlook those sleepers toward the end of the standings. These ladies can all rope and are certainly capable of winning a lot of money in Las Vegas.