An Unofficial Look into Who's Heading to the NFBR In Breakaway Roping

The unofficial list for the National Finals Rodeo Breakaway ropers has been made. With the 2025 regular season coming to a close, athletes who pushed until the end to make the top 15 will soon find out if their efforts were worth it.





Macy Young edged into the top 15 with $99,983 made this season. A mere $40 separates her and Bradi Good, who sits at No. 14 with $100,080. Both athletes have been pushing all season long to secure a top 15 spot, and they might have done just enough to see the NFBR arena.

This season was a fierce one, marking some new names as ones to watch and looking to NFR veterans hoping to take home another world title. Now, there’s a larger gap between No. 14 and No. 13, Suzanne Williams holds that spot with just under $106,000 made. But roughly only $35,000 separates the No. 4 spot from the No. 15 spot.

Earnings For Ropers In The Middle of the Pack Remains Close

Nathan Meyer Photography

Riding in the middle of the pack is Rylee George at No. 4 and Beau Peterson at No. 9. The two are just $14,958 apart, marking one of the closest mid-field battles in recent memory. Everyone in between is just inches away from the other, making the top 10 in breakaway roping anyone's game without the official list being out.

Joey Williams holds steady at No. 10 with $110,550 earned this season. She rounds out the top 10 heading to Las Vegas. Kinlie Brennise (No. 11) and Bailey Bates (No. 12) finish off those qualifying for the NFBR, and will have a chance to earn a World Title in December.

The top three athletes in breakaway roping sit thousands of dollars ahead, securing their positions long before the season ended. Former world champion Shelby Boisjoli-Meged sits at No. 3 after not attending the Governor's Cup in Sioux Falls but with $178,538 made this season, she is $40,000 ahead of the fourth spot, making her a shoe-in.

In a late-season splash, Josie Conner holds the No. 2 spot in the world standings. She trailed behind Meged until the last few weeks, where big checks earned her almost $30,000 in just two rodeos. The payout pushed her into the second spot, but still wasn’t enough to pass Taylor Munsell.

Munsell has remained in the top three all season long. A powerhouse performance at the Governor’s Cup and a $14,422 payday, pushed her into the No. 1 spot in the world. She leads the earnings by over $10,000 and is fighting for her first world title this year.

Only time will tell who will come out on top in December, but with a season as close as this one, the breakaway roping may just come down to the wire in the arena.

Rank Roper Earnings 1 Taylor Munsell $191,175 2 Josie Conner $179,076 3 Shelby Boisjoli-Meged $178,538 4 Rylee A George $135,078 5 Hali Williams $130,476 6 Aspen Miller $129,617 7 Cheyanne McCartney $127,795 8 Maddy Deerman $126,251 9 Beau Peterson $120,120 10 Joey Williams $110,550 11 Kinlie Brennise $109,767 12 Bailey Bates $108,425 13 Suzanne Williams $105,869 14 Bradi Good $100,080 15 Macy Young $99,983

