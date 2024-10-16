NFR Cowboys and Cowgirls Dominate Year-End Titles at PRCA Texas Circuit Finals
The Texas Circuit Finals always showcases fierce competition and 2024 was no exception. With multiple-time NFR qualifiers, World Champions, and leaders in the World Standings fighting for the wins, the battle is over after four rounds.
Bareback Riding
In the bareback riding, two 2024 NFR qualifiers rode for the year-end honors. At the end of four rounds, Jacob Lees was on top and Bradlee Miller took second. Chad Rutherford had an incredible circuit finals, winning three of the four rounds, as well as the total on four head.
3rd Go Results: 1 Chad Rutherford Itasca, TX PK 8924 Hell Freckles 84.5 $2,349.54 2 Bradlee Miller Huntsville, TX SS 315 Jesse's Girl 84 $1,762.16 3 Bill Tutor Huntsville, TX CR 9x9 Pink Smoke 79 $1,174.77 4-4 Tim Murphy Cleveland, TX CR 487 Roxanne 78.5 $293.69 4-4 Jacob Lees Boyd, TX PK 147 Hell of a Night 78.5 $293.69
4th Go Results: 1 Bradlee Miller Huntsville, TX UP V81 Big Apple 86 $2,349.54 2 Jacob Lees Boyd, TX PK 9504- Scarlet Belle 85.5 $1,762.16 3 Lane McGehee Victoria, TX UP 88 Home Grown 84.5 $1,174.77 4 Chad Rutherford Itasca, TX PK 9824 Freckled Frog 79.5 $587.39
Total On 4 Head: 1 Chad Rutherford Itasca, TX 333.5 $4,699.08 2 Bradlee Miller Huntsville, TX 328 $3,524.31 3 Jacob Lees Boyd, TX 316.5 $2,349.54 4 Lane McGehee Victoria, TX 315 $1,174.77
Year End Winner: Jacob Lees, $32,358.49
Reserve Year End Winner: Bradlee Miller, $25,280.82
Tie Down Roping
The tie down roping was also a battle of 2024 NFR qualifiers, with John Douch and Shad Mayfield going 1-2 in round three and the average. In the end, Mayfield bested Douch by just under $5,000 for the year-end title.
3rd Go Results: 1 John Douch Itasca, TX 7.1 $2,330.74 2 Shad Mayfield Lipan, TX 7.5 $1,748.06 3 Kyan Wilhite Clovis, NM 7.7 $1,165.37 4 Blane Cox Stephenville, TX 8.2 $582.69
4th Go Results: 1-2 Kyan Wilhite Clovis, NM 8.3 $2,039.40 1-2 Robert Mathis Mart, TX 8.3 $2,039.40 3 John Douch Itasca, TX 8.6 $1,165.37 4 Shad Mayfield Lipan, TX 8.9 $582.69
Total on 4 Head: 1 John Douch Itasca, TX 35.0 $4,661.48 2 Shad Mayfield Lipan, TX 36.0 $3,496.11 3 Tyler Calhoun Richards, TX 36.4 $2,330.74 4 Weldon Watson Huntsville, TX 42.4 $1,165.37
Year End Winner: Shad Mayfield, $40,871.10
Reserve Year End Winner: John Douch, $35,976.54
Steer Wrestling
Rounds 3 and 4 of the steer wrestling went to 2024 NFR qualifiers Justin Shaffer and JD Struxness, with Shaffer also winning the total on 4 head. Struxness took the year-end championship and another 2024 NFR qualifier, Rowdy Parrott earned the reserve title.
3rd Go Results: 1 Justin Shaffer Hico, TX 4.0 $2,330.74 2-3 Skyler Woolls Sour Lake, TX 4.5 $1,456.71 2-3 Grady Payne Stephenville, TX 4.5 $1,456.71 4 Rowdy Parrott Bellville, TX 5.2 $582.69
4th Go Results: 1 J.D. Struxness Perrin, TX 3.9 $2,330.74 2 Rowdy Parrott Bellville, TX 4.3 $1,748.06 3-4 Heath Thomas Hemphill, TX 4.6 $874.03 3-4 Cade Staton Bastrop, TX 4.6 $874.03
Total on 4 Head: 1 Justin Shaffer Hico, TX 18.6 $4,661.48 2 Rowdy Parrott Bellville, TX 22.9 $3,496.11 3 Grady Payne Stephenville, TX 28.1 $2,330.74 4 J.D. Struxness Perrin, TX 28.2 $1,165.37
Year End Winner: J.D. Struxness, $27,599.34
Reserve Year End Winner: Heath Thomas, $24,893.63
Breakaway Roping
Kelsie Domer, another 2024 NFR qualifier, won the 3rd round, total on 4 head, and year-end titles. Martha Angelone earned the win in round 4 and Hali Williams took the reserve year-end title. Both cowgirls will compete at the NFR in December.
3rd Go Results: 1 Kelsie Domer Dublin, TX 2.2 $2,330.74 2 Madalyn Richards Hereford, TX 2.5 $1,748.05 3 Jordan Jo Hollabaugh Pueblo, CO 2.6 $1,165.37 4-4 Brighton Bauman Burleson, TX 3.6 $291.34 4-4 Cassidy Boggs Stephenville, TX 3.6 $291.34
4th Go Results: 1 Martha Angelone Stephenville, TX 1.9 $2,330.74 2 Jordan Jo Hollabaugh Pueblo, CO 2.2 $1,748.06 3 Brooke Eddy Quinlan, TX 2.6 $1,165.37 4 Cassidy Boggs Stephenville, TX 3.1 $582.69
Total on 4 Head: 1 Kelsie Domer Dublin, TX 10.3 $4,661.48 2 Cassidy Boggs Stephenville, TX 11.0 $3,496.11 3 Madalyn Richards Hereford, TX 20.2 $2,330.74 4 Brighton Bauman Burleson, TX 9.7 on 3 $1,165.37
Year End Winner: Kelsie Domer, $31,418.70
Reserve Year End Winner: Hali Williams, $24,946.05
Saddle Bronc Riding
Isaac Diaz and Jake Finlay earned the wins in rounds 3 and 4, respectively. Both cowboys fell just short of making the NFR in 2024, finishing 20th and 21st in the World Standings. Clearly, they are not weakening as they head into a new season. Brody Cress will ride at the NFR in 2024 and earned the total on 4 head and reserve year-end title. Seven-time NFR qualifier Sterling Crawley earned the year-end championship.
3rd Go Results: 1 Isaac Diaz Desdemona, TX UP NF10 Enough Said 85.5 $2,330.74 2 Darcy Radel Ira, TX SS 670 Painted Heart 84.5 $1,748.06 3-4 Jarrod Hammons Stephenville, TX SS 624 Assets 82 $874.03 3-4 Jake Finlay Weatherford, TX SS 20 Hickok 82 $874.03
4th Go Results: 1-2 Jake Finlay Weatherford, TX UP 00 Awesome Sauce 87 $2,039.40 1-2 Brody Cress Weatherford, TX CR 128 Downtown 87 $2,039.40 3 Isaac Diaz Desdemona, TX SS 695 Sunset Trail 86 $1,165.37 4-4 Sterling Crawley Hico, TX CR 4101 Exotic Dancer 84 $291.34 4-4 Logan Cook Alto, TX PK 6571 Pretty Glamorous 84 $291.34
Total on 4 Head: 1 Brody Cress Weatherford, TX 333 $4,661.48 2 Isaac Diaz Desdemona, TX 332 $3,496.11 3 Jake Finlay Weatherford, TX 326 $2,330.74 4 Logan Cook Alto, TX 321 $1,165.37
Year End Winner: Sterling Crawley, $29,346.34
Reserve Year End Winner: Brody Cress, $21,418.82
Team Roping
Round three of the team roping went to Tanner Tomlinson and Kaden Profili. Profili is set to compete at his first NFR in December. In round four, Riley Kittle and Will Woodfin bested the field. Kittle also earned the year-end reserve championship heeling. Winning the total on 4 head was the team that currently sits second in the World Standings for 2024 - Tyler Wade and Wesley Thorp. Thorp earned the year-end reserve championship heading. World standings leaders, Dustin Egusquiza and Levi Lord took the year-end championship.
3rd Go Results: 1 Tanner Tomlinson Midway, TX 3.7 $2,330.74 Kaden Profili Jacksonville, TX $2,330.74 2 Cash Duty Weimar, TX 3.8 $1,748.06 Dustin Davis Terrell, TX $1,748.06 3 Tyler Wade Terrell, TX 4.2 $1,165.37 Wesley Thorp Stephenville, TX $1,165.37 4 Jayse Tettenhorst Jacksonville, TX 4.3 $582.69 Jace Davis Stephenville, TX $582.69
4th Go Results: 1 Riley Kittle Woodland, AL 4.1 $2,330.74 Will Woodfin Stephenville, TX $2,330.74 2 Shay Carroll Stephenville, TX 4.7 $1,748.06 Jace Helton Tolar, TX $1,748.06 3 Tyler Wade Terrell, TX 6.5 $1,165.37 Wesley Thorp Stephenville, TX $1,165.37 4 Dustin Egusquiza Mineral Wells, TX 6.8 $582.69 Levi Lord Mineral Wells, TX $582.69
Total on 4 Head: 1 Tyler Wade Terrell, TX 20.0 $4,661.48 Wesley Thorp Stephenville, TX $4,661.48 2 Dustin Egusquiza Mineral Wells, TX 24.5 $3,496.11 Levi Lord Mineral Wells, TX $3,496.11 3 Tanner Tomlinson Midway, TX 37.0 $2,330.74 Kaden Profili Jacksonville, TX $2,330.74 4 Kaleb Driggers Stephenville, TX 38.6 $1,165.37 Junior Nogueira Lipan, TX $1,165.37
Year End Winners: Dustin Egusquiza, $60,782.21, Levi Lord, $60,782.21
Reserve Year End Winners: Riley Kittle, $40,160.98, Wesley Thorp, $32,101.70
Barrel Racing
Third go winner, Jordan Driver, finished inside the top 30 in 2024. Kylee Scribner, former Rookie of the Year, took the win in round four. 2023 NFR qualifier, Ilyssa Riley earned the total on 4 head. Tiany Schuster is headed to the 2024 NFR and claimed the year-end win. Katie Jo Halbert stayed solid through the rounds and the average to lock in the reserve year-end championship.
3rd Go Results: 1 Jordan Driver Garden City, TX 15.70 $2,330.74 2 Oceane Veilleux Commerce, TX 15.93 $1,748.06 3 Ilyssa Riley Hico, TX 16.00 $1,165.37 4 Tillar King Fort Worth, TX 16.01 $582.69
4th Go Results: 1 Kylee Scribner Bellevue, TX 15.67 $2,330.74 2 Katie Jo Halbert Port Lavaca, TX 15.89 $1,748.06 3 Ilyssa Riley Hico, TX 15.99 $1,165.37 4 Oceane Veilleux Commerce, TX 16.12 $582.69
Total on 4 Head: 1 Ilyssa Riley Hico, TX 63.99 $4,661.48 2 Katie Jo Halbert Port Lavaca, TX 64.12 $3,496.11 3 Oceane Veilleux Commerce, TX 64.28 $2,330.74 4 Kaycee Killingsworth Thrall, TX 64.69 $1,165.37
Year End Winner: Tiany Schuster, $36,856.55
Reserve Year End Winner: Katie Jo Halbert, $27,338.60
Bull Riding
In the bull riding, Scott Wells took the third round win and the year-end title. Hayden Ferguson earned the win in the fourth round. Tristan Mize won the total on 4 head and Alex Cardozo wrapped up the year-end reserve championship.
3rd Go Results: 1 Scott Wells Synder, TX PK 062 Head Honcho 87.5 $3,204.77 2 Tristan Mize Bryan, TX UP 19H Black Bender 85.5 $2,622.08 * totals include ground money
4th Go Results: 1 Hayden Ferguson Coldspring, TX SS 111 Mellow Yellow 88 $3,204.77 2 Trey Benton III Richards, TX CR 170 G Wagon 86 $2,622.08 * totals include ground money
Total on 4 Head: 1 Tristan Mize Bryan, TX 172 $4,661.48 2 Hayden Ferguson Coldspring, TX 171.5 $3,496.11 3 Cutter Kaylor Jasper, TX 170 $2,330.74 4 Scott Wells Synder, TX 169 $1,165.37
Year End Winner: Scott Wells, $38,627.08
Reserve Year End Winner: Alex Cardozo, $21,150.33
Congratulations to the 2024 Texas Circuit Finals Champions!