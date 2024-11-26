NFR Insider: Meet the Steer Wrestlers #3 Stetson Jorgensen
Stetson Jorgensn
Rodeo on SI was able to chat with Stetson Jorgensen about qualifying for and competing at the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo. The premiere event of rodeo, the NFR will be December 5-14 in Las Vegas, Nev., at the Thomas and Mack Center. We were able to get an inside peek into his world and his favorite things.
Jorgensen has qualified for the NFR 5 times. In 2024, wins at Prescott, Ariz., Red Bluff, Cali., and the Wilderness Circuit Finals boosted him high in the World Standings. Finishing No. 3 in the World in 2019 at his first NFR, Jorgensen followed it up with a 2nd place finish in the World Standings and NFR Average 2020.
Jorgensen split the win the Dalton Massey in the finals at the Governor's Cup in Sioux Falls, SD, for a $26,250 payday in the final weekend of the regular season, giving him a huge boost in the World Standings.
- Season Earnings: $153,752
- Hometown: Blackfoot, ID
- Season Ranking: 3rd
- NFR Qualifications: 5 (2019-2022, 2024)
1. What horses did you ride this year?
- Patrionic Dash "Mable" (First Down Dash x Patrionic x Game Patriot)
- Night Fling "Fling" (A Streak Of Fling x Morning Traffic x Frenchmans Guy)
- Haze horse - Lion Down In Dixie "Jasper" (Lions Share Of Fame x Dixie Tiger x Two Socks Tiger)
I rode Patrionic Dash “Mable” for 90% of the rodeos this year. And my young horse Night Fling “Fling” for the rest. Lion Down In Dixie “Jasper” is my haze horse that hazed for me all year.
2. Are you taking the same horses to the NFR?
I’m taking Mable and Jasper to the Finals.
3. If you had to pick a competitor’s horse to ride, which one would it be?
I would pick Ty Erickson’s horse, Crush.
4. Who is your mentor or someone you look up to?
Luke Branquihno
5. What brand of saddle do you ride?
Coats Saddlery
6. Favorite restaurant?
Del Friscos Double Eagle Steakhouse
7. Favorite movie?
Cinderella Man
8. What is your favorite thing to do on a day off?
Golf
9. What is your favorite sport other than rodeo?
Collegiate Wrestling
10. What was your biggest win of the year?
Sioux Falls, South Dakota (Governors Cup)
11. Are you doing anything special to prepare for the NFR?
Just practicing as much as I can, working out and getting as strong and mobile as I can, and making sure my horses are in the best shape possible.
12. What’s one thing about the NFR you think most people don’t know?
How much planning goes into it. Having to schedule sponsor signings and making time to take care of your horses.
13. How many steers do you run in a practice session?
Two to three per horse, depending how it goes.
14. Do you have any superstitions?
No wearing yellow.
15. What is your favorite brand of bit?
Cow Horse Supply