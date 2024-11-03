NFR Insider: Meet the Breakaway Superstars #10 Macy Young
Macy Young
- Season Earnings: $89,531
- Hometown: Wittmann, Ariz.
- Season Ranking: 10th
- NFR Qualifications: 2 (2020, 2024)
1. What horses did you ride this season?
- Mister Judge Boomer“Boomer” (10-year old bay gelding) – Sire: The Dueller/Dam: Bridle Bit Jewel
- Wild Brother John“Raffikki” (12-year old sorrel gelding) – Sire: Wild Haired Cat/Dam: Smart Mate
2. What was your biggest win this year?
The one that made me the happiest was Ellensburg even though I won second. We got to compete with the same format as the guys and we roped at equal money. So, doing good at that one was great.
3. Do you have traveling partners?
I travel with my husband and my little girl. I don't go with any of the girls. I want to be with my family. It's hard because we don't get to buddy but I enter so I can be with them and if it doesn't work then I turn out.
4. What ropes do you use?
I use Striker 9.5.
5. What brand of saddle do you ride?
I ride a Coats.
6. Are you doing anything special to prepare for the NFR?
I'm not really doing anything different. I rope everyday and I'll go to some jackpots around Wickenburg.
7. How many calves do you rope in a practice session?
I would say I rope probably about 40 a day. I usually give my good horses a couple of months off but this year they didn't get that time off.
8. How often do you rope the dummy?
Never. I have a hard time sitting out there roping the dummy. I feel like if I rope on a horse every day, then I'm good.
9. Favorite restaurant?
I used to hate this but my husband loves Taco Bell. We seem to eat there a lot when we are on the road.
10. Favorite Movie?
Suits -- TV series.
11. Food you won’t eat?
Celery.
12. Will you stay the whole two weeks of the NFR?
No. Honestly I'll be lucky to get there by backnumber ceremony. We have an arena in Wickenburg and it is a very busy time for us. When I get done, I'll be going back to Arizona.
13. Favorite sport other than rodeo?
No, unless kid chasing is a sport lol.
14. If you had to pick a competitor’s horse to ride, which one would it be?
I would pick Ricky Fanning's horse "Copper".
15. Who is your mentor or someone you look up to?
My Dad (Mike Fuller) & husband (Chris Young).