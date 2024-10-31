NFR Insider: Meet the Breakaway Superstars #11 Kendal Pierson
Kendal Pierson
"I'm really going to try this year to just enjoy the moment. The rounds went by really fast last year and I want to take in the moment and prepare for each calf. I'd like for the time to just slow down out there."
- Season Earnings: $87,559
- Hometown: Wardlow, Alberta, Canada
- Season Ranking: 11th
- NFR Qualifications: 2 (2023-24)
1. What horses did you ride this year?
- Kendals Smokin Gun “Smoke” (14-year-old gelding) – Sire: Ima Son Of A Gun/Dam: Kids Dee Blue
2. What was your biggest win this year?
Basin City, Wash. was my first ever PRCA prorodeo win in the United States. I've won rodeos in Canada before but I hadn't won one in the Unites States until Basin City.
3. Do you have traveling partners?
I travel with Shelby Meged and Bradi Good.
4. What ropes do you use?
I use a 10.25 Viper by Rattler Ropes.
5. What brand of saddle do you ride?
I have a Jason Senior right now.
6. Are you doing anything special to prepare for the NFR?
I am not doing anything different. I am home back in Canada and just trying to make practice runs and really get in a good mental state to get ready for the finals.
7. How many calves do you rope in a practice session?
It depends but lately I have saddled four horses. I run five or six on each horse and I would say I probably run at least 20 calves a day but I score a lot more than I rope.
8. How often do you rope the dummy?
I try to rope the dummy every morning and I would say I probably rope it 30-50 times each day.
9. Favorite restaurant?
I don't really have a favorite. I love Mexican food and when I'm in the United States, I enjoy Texas BBQ.
10. Favorite Movie?
I really don't have a favorite movie. We just watched Hocus Pocus for Halloween.
11. Food you won’t eat?
Since I am allergic to seafood, I won't eat that!
12. Will you stay the whole two weeks of the NFR?
I am not planning to stay the entire time. I am going to Scottsdale first to the big breakaway there and then on to the finals. While I am in Vegas I plan to go to the Masters and the Rope for the Crown. Then I will head back home to Canada.
13. Favorite sport other than rodeo?
I grew up playing hockey so I would say that. I just quit playing two years ago.
14. If you had to pick a competitor’s horse to ride, which one would it be?
This is really tough because there are so many good horses out there. I would have to say Josie Conner's horse "Dutch" or either of my two traveling partners horses - Shelby Meged's "Onna" or Bradi Good's "Rango". Those are all three really good horses.
15. Who is your mentor or someone you look up to?
I've looked up to Shelbi Meged a long time. With her coming from Canada, I knew her when I was in junior high school. I got to see her whole career and it was really good for me to see someone from where I was from do good. Getting to travel with her, she went from being one of my idols to one of my mentors in a really short amount of time.