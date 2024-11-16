NFR Insider: Meet the Breakaway Superstars #2 Josie Conner
Josie Conner
"I've had a really blessed year. I picked up some bucket list wins all around. Dutch has so much to do with it. He is the AQHA Horse of the Year and he has been outstanding. This is the highest I have ever been in the standings coming into the finals and I have a chance to win my first gold buckle. I'm excited to get to Vegas."
- Season Earnings: $139,098
- Hometown: Iowa, Louisiana
- Season Ranking: 2
- NFR Qualifications: 3 (2022-24)
1. What horses did you ride this season?
- Stylish Drifter“Dutch” (15-year old sorrel gelding) – Sire: Playin Stylish/Dam: Gold Cloud Miss
2. What was your biggest win this year?
My biggest win was Ellensburg, Wash. Not only is it the most money I've won at one PRCA rodeo as I won a little over $11,000, but it was also the time where I took over the number one spot in the standings and I held it until the very last day of the season. This is the memory that really stands out for me this year.
3. Do you have traveling partners?
Mainly my mom and dad. They have went with me the last three years. As far as buddies, sometimes I would get in with Bradi Good and Kendall Pearson. A few times Madison Outhier and I buddied. She let me ride her good horse "Rooster" at Nampa. Those people are some of my really good friends and I appreciate them. Mainly, though, I just rodeo with my parents.
4. What ropes do you use?
I use Kings three strand white poly ropes.
5. What brand of saddle do you ride?
I ride all Jeff Beach saddles.
6. Are you doing anything special to prepare for the NFR?
The only thing I am really doing different this year over last is that I got a set of bigger calves. We found out a couple months ago that we would be roping 300-400 pound calves. Usually I try to prepare the same year-round, but since we knew this, I got a set of bigger calves. The angles are just a little different so I wanted to make sure I was solid and ready.
7. How many calves do you rope in a practice session?
At this point in my career, I am really focusing on quality over quantity. I would say I run five to seven on my practice horse and then just a couple on my good horses. I don't run more than 10 - 12 a day. I score a lot on the good horses.
8. How often do you rope the dummy?
I try to rope the dummy every day. If not, for sure every other day. The number just depends on what we have going on, it could range from 20 - 50 times.
9. Favorite restaurant?
I really like Johnny Carino's.
10. Favorite Movie?
I like the Hangover movies.
11. Food you won’t eat?
I am not much of a fish girl.
12. Will you stay the whole two weeks of the NFR?
Yes, I will be there. I will also be roping at the Masters.
13. Favorite sport other than rodeo?
Football. Even though they aren't too good this year, the New Orleans Saints are my favorite.
14. If you had to pick a competitor’s horse to ride, which one would it be?
I would pick Madison Outhier's horse "Rooster." I have already ridden him and he is just a winner.
15. Who is your mentor or someone you look up to?
Definitley my parents, Jade and Wendi Conner.