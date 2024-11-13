NFR Insider: Meet the Breakaway Superstars #5 Taylor Munsell
Taylor Munsell
"This year was a little different because I had such a great winter. That really helped start the year off. I stayed steady winning the whole year and didn't go through a slump. Most years I have come in behind and had to play catch up."
- Season Earnings: $132,998
- Hometown: Alva, Okla.
- Season Ranking: 5th
- NFR Qualifications: 4 (2021-2024)
1. What horses did you ride this season?
- Pals Star Shine “Ray”(16-year-old gelding) – Srie: Zans Diamond Shine/Dam: Palyna Pipsquak
- Hotrod Song “Colonel”(12-year-old sorrel gelding)- Sire: Show Me A Song Joes/Hotrod Hillary
- Monster(18-year old bay gelding)
2. What was your biggest win this year?
I would have to say getting the win at Reno was the biggest win. I have had a lot of chances at that rodeo and it just hasn't ever come together. That rodeo had gotten the best of me in the past with just some bad luck. This year I had a pretty good lead and just needed to make a solid run and it all worked out.
3. Do you have traveling partners?
Since I started going, I have always gone with Samantha Fulton. This year I also rodeoed with Braylee Shepherd.
4. What ropes do you use?
I use Viper by Rattler 9.5.
5. What brand of saddle do you ride?
I've been riding an Usher Brand saddle. They have done an awesome job of trying to perfect a saddle specifically for breakaway ropers.
6. Are you doing anything special to prepare for the NFR?
I wouldn't say I am really doing a lot different. I am going to the Kimes Ranch roping in Scottsdale before the finals, so I have been preparing for that a little and am excited to get to rope there.
7. How many calves do you rope in a practice session?
This really depends on how many horses I ride that day. Usually I might rope 5-8 calves on a horse. I usually ride three to four horses a day. I have had a lot fo shoulder issues with reconstructive surgery so I really focus on quality over quantity. I don't practice on my good horses much.
8. How often do you rope the dummy?
I have to rope the dummy every day to warm up my arm and shoulder. I really never rope a calf before I rope the dummy.
9. Favorite restaurant?
On the road I enjoy McAlister's Deli. It's a nice sandwich shop.
10. Favorite Movie?
Gosh, I rarely watch television and I don't usually ever watch a movie. If we are just talking television, I like to watch Friends.
11. Food you won’t eat?
I won't eat any seafood.
12. Will you stay the whole two weeks of the NFR?
No, I will stay about a week. I will be roping at the Masters and the Rope for the Crown and then I will go home.
13. Favorite sport other than rodeo?
Basketball for sure.
14. If you had to pick a competitor’s horse to ride, which one would it be?
I would have to say Kelsie Domer's horse Little Man.
15. Who is your mentor or someone you look up to?
Man, I have a lot of them. I would say Jackie Crawford. She has been a big influence on me and we are really good friends now. She has helped me alot.