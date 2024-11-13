NFR Insider: Meet the Breakaway Superstars #6 Martha Angelone
Martha Angelone
"This was one of the toughest years for me out West just dealing with everything. I think overcoming the challenges made the year even sweeter. In the end it paid off."
- Season Earnings: $131,099
- Hometown: Stephenville, Texas
- Season Ranking: 6th
- NFR Qualifications: 5 (2020-2024)
1. What horses did you ride this season?
- Spots Lil Legend “Legend” (15-year old gelding) – Sire: Spots Hot/Dam: HR Playin Legend
- Gunna Shock Ya “Jesse James” (9-year old sorrel gelding) – Sire: Gunnatrashya/Dam: Electrical Flash
- One Proof “Chick”(9-year-old mare) – Sire: Uno Rooster/Dam: Merada Proof
2. What was your biggest win this year?
My favorite win had to be Salinas, Cali. It is setup so different. That was probably the coolest win of all of them for me this year. I love the buckle. I put it on as soon as I got it!
3. Do you have traveling partners?
No, I honestly went by myself all summer. Sometimes people would jump in if we were all making the short round or something but for the most part I went by myself. Amanda Coleman came out for a couple of weeks and entered some but mainly I was by myself.
4. What ropes do you use?
I use the Rattler ropes. I usually use the Striker in the summer. In the winter I use the Spitfire. I use the 50 in the Spitfire and a 9.5 in the Striker and Viper.
5. What brand of saddle do you ride?
I ride Martin Saddles.
6. Are you doing anything special to prepare for the NFR?
I am actually practicing a little different this year. In the past, I used to practice with the NFR setup but this year I am roping with more of the roping in Scottsdale in mind. I'll be going there first and I want to be prepared for that, there is so much money there. Don't get me wrong, the ultimate goal is to be the World Champion, but there is sure a lot of money there to win.
7. How many calves do you rope in a practice session?
It really depends on how many horses I ride. I have 31 calves at my house now. I have heard that the calves are going to be bigger this year so I am also trying to prepare for that.
8. How often do you rope the dummy?
I rope the dummy a couple times a week. If I am getting a lot of regular practice runs during the day, I don't rope the dummy as much. I hurt my back earlier this year so I try to baby myself a little to stay healthy. When I rope the dummy I rope it from five different spots and rope it about 10 times from each spot.
9. Favorite restaurant?
Gosh I can't remember the name of it but it is an Italian restaurant on the outskirts of Las Vegas. I love it. I could eat Italian food every day.
10. Favorite Movie?
Actually it would have to be a television show called Queen of the South.
11. Food you won’t eat?
I am not a big fan of Chinese food.
12. Will you stay the whole two weeks of the NFR?
I will be out there until the last deal of the All In Breakaway unless I win the world and then I will stay the whole time.
13. Favorite sport other than rodeo?
We have been playing pickle ball once a week. I'm not very good at it though (insert laughter). I like watching basketball. I used to like playing softball but honestly I was terrible at it.
14. If you had to pick a competitor’s horse to ride, which one would it be?
That's tough! There are so many good horses out there. I'm going to go the easy route here. My sister's horse Wilma. I love her so much.
15. Who is your mentor or someone you look up to?
I have always looked up to Jackie Crawford. Now, I look up to her even more after becoming friends with her. I love the person that she is inside and outside the arena. I could say the very same thing about Lari Dee Guy. Both are exceptional women.