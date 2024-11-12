NFR Insider: Meet the Breakaway Superstars #7 Maddy Deerman
Maddy Deerman
"This is my first NFR and it is very, very exciting. When I was young I had the goal to make the NFR in the heading. So, this is truly amazing."
- Season Earnings: $112,897
- Hometown: Hope, New Mexico
- Season Ranking: 7th
- NFR Qualifications: 1 (2024)
1. What horses did you ride this season?
- Shiners Lil Lad“Yellar” (17-year old palomino gelding) – Sire:Shiners Maverick/Dam: Otoes Sis;
- Lady Polka“Whopper” (15-year old bay gelding) – Sire: Prince of Polka/Dam: Howleys Lady Pay;
- WW Dott Dott Boon“BeeBop” (10-year old sorrel gelding)
2. What was your biggest win this year?
Puyallup was really special for me because it was a repeat win for me and I had been struggling the few weeks before. It was amazing that it came together there.
3. Do you have traveling partners?
I went with three different girls this year. I started out with Shai Shaefer, Taylor Munsell, and Harley Meged. Each one of the girls was amazing and I learned a lot from them all.
4. What ropes do you use?
Rattler Ropes Spitfires. I use the 50-S for smaller and slower calves and then I use the 60-S for bigger, stronger calves.
5. What brand of saddle do you ride?
I honestly ride a bunch of different saddles to be honest. Right now I am riding a handmade Brazilian saddle made by JP Noguiera.
6. Are you doing anything special to prepare for the NFR?
My biggest part is my success is being able to tell myself that, "This is just another rodeo and just another calf."
I really believe in visualization and I do that a lot.
7. How many calves do you rope in a practice session?
Lately I've just been roping five on each horse in my practice sessions in preparation for the finals. We will get to rope five each day out there, so that has been my routine. I have two horses.
8. How often do you rope the dummy?
I rope the dummy every day. I probably rope the dummy at least 50 times a day.
9. Favorite restaurant?
The Cheesecake Factory for sure!
10. Favorite Movie?
Top Gun - the original one. It is a classic.
11. Food you won’t eat?
I don't eat anything raw. I won't eat scallops or oysters.
12. Will you stay the whole two weeks of the NFR?
No, I will get there on December 1 to do the preshow activities and then rope in the NFBR. Then I am entered in some jackpots until December 8 and then head home.
13. Favorite sport other than rodeo?
I don't really have anything to do with other sports other than rodeo but I guess if I would have to answer I would say football.
14. If you had to pick a competitor’s horse to ride, which one would it be?
Oh, this is a hard one. I think I would say TiAda Grey's horse, Coon. He looks like he is unbelievably fast and he can really shut it off.
15. Who is your mentor or someone you look up to?
I would absolutely say my mom and my step-dad. My step-dad used to be a really good team roper and he just studies roping. Darin and Joley Simpson are their names and they just really help me and have developed me into the roper I am today.