NFR Insider: Meet the Breakaway Superstars #8 Danielle Lowman

She is known as the D-Low Show or the Texas Swing Queen, but any way you refer to her it better reflect fast, because that's how she ropes.

"Growing up I honestly never ever thought I would be a breakaway roper. I remember seeing The American as a kid and thinking it would be so cool to be there in the team roping. Then all of the sudden I was there and in the breakaway roping. Just thinking about it, I've come a long way."

  • Season Earnings: $97,999
  • Hometown: Gilbert, Ariz.
  • Season Ranking: 8th
  • NFR Qualifications: 3 (2021, 2023-24)

1. What horses did you ride this season?

  • Ruf N Shine “Shi’Biz”(9-year-old mare) – Sire: Not Ruf At All/Dam: Sangria Shine;  
  • Boomer Reygn "Boomer" (11-year-old gelding) -- Sire: Dual Rey Dam: Cata Boom

2. What was your biggest win this year?

I really think my biggest win this year was just finishing out the year strong and on a good note. I didn't really have the summer I would like or the summer that I needed to stay number one. I was proud that I got through it and pressed on. When I won the Roughrider Cup, it was a boost and also placing at Amarillo that weekend, gave me a good boost. It would have been easy to stay home when I got here knowing that I had the NFR made, but I loaded up and went.

3.  Do you have traveling partners?

I traveled with Sarah Angelone. She is phenomenal trainer and being around her all summer was really good for me. It has changed my way of roping some but I still like to get them roped fast. Sometimes I don't need to throw my rope that soon and I feel like I waste loops.

My family also comes from time to time. They help me when they can.

4.   What ropes do you use?

I use Rattler Ropes, the Stiker and Vyper. The size varies, but I use 10.0 and 10.25 depending on the weather.

5. What brand of saddle do you ride?

I am riding an Usher Brand saddle right now.

6. Are you doing anything special to prepare for the NFR?

I am contemplating making a horse change for the NFR. I have been riding that horse lately. I rode him at the Hondo the other night. Two years ago I would have never thought about changing horses but I am thinking about it this year.

7. How many calves do you rope in a practice session?

I probably rope about 15 calves per session, but I team rope a lot. I team rope a lot more than I rope calves.

8. How often do you rope the dummy?

I rope the dummy every day. It usually happens every morning and night but honestly if I walk by the dummy I will pick up a rope and rope it. I would say I rope the dummy probably a total of 40 times a day. Over the course of the day each time I walk by I will throw maybe eight loopes.

9. Favorite restaurant?

I don't necessarily have a favorite restaurant. I love food and I like to eat. Spaghetti is probably my favorite food.

10.  Favorite Movie?

I love Avatar. I used to watch it all the time.

11.  Food you won’t eat?

I am never going to eat octapus.

12.  Will you stay the whole two weeks of the NFR?

I will stay proably a week and a half. I'll be going to the Masters and the Rope for the Crown. I might go to the All In. Before I get to the NFR I'll be in Scottsdale.

13.  Favorite sport other than rodeo?

I love to fish.

14.  If you had to pick a competitor’s horse to ride, which one would it be?

I would have to say Dutch. I mean he is an incredible horse.

15.  Who is your mentor or someone you look up to?

I really don't want to say just one. There are so many people that I look up to and use as mentors.

