NFR Insider: Meet the Breakaway Superstars #9 Rickie Fanning
Rickie Fanning
"Every year is a blessing that you get to go to Vegas and compete. It is exciting and fun. Obviously, this was one of my goals and I'm very blessed to get to do it again."
- Season Earnings: $97,008
- Hometown: Spearfish, South Dakota
- Season Ranking: 9th
- NFR Qualifications: 3 (2022-24)
1. What horses did you ride this season?
- Lavaca Sting“Rollo” (22-year old gelding) – Sire: Zan Parr Junior/Dam: Jolly Miss Vestor - passed away May 2024
- Okie Colours“Copper” (8-year old gelding) – Sire: Hot Colours/Dam: Oklahoma Hanka
2. What was your biggest win this year?
Truly the biggest win was making the finals again this year. That's what I work for all year.
3. Do you have traveling partners?
My sister Taylor Engesser.
4. What ropes do you use?
I use a 9.5 Viper from Rattler Ropes.
5. What brand of saddle do you ride?
Usher Brand
6. Are you doing anything special to prepare for the NFR?
We usually head to Arizona a couple of weeks before but this year we are going to try to stay home as long as possible. So, we are going to go just a week before. I will be spending time with family and roping as much as possible with my dad. The weather is supposed to be pretty good here so we will take advantage of that.
7. How many calves do you rope in a practice session?
It depends. I really just score a bunch and then rope a couple on my good horse - some for him and some for me. Then I have a few colts and an outside colts so, I get to rope quite a bit.
8. How often do you rope the dummy?
I rope the dummy every day. I would say I probably rope it 10-20 times. Just depends on how I feel that day.
9. Favorite restaurant?
I'm a sucker for Applebee's Oriental Chicken salad.
10. Favorite Movie?
Coach Carter or Eight Seconds
11. Food you won’t eat?
I'm not much for Chinese food and honestly no fish.
12. Will you stay the whole two weeks of the NFR?
No, I'm just staying for about a week. I'll stay for the Masters and Rope for the Crown and then head home.
13. Favorite sport other than rodeo?
Basketball. I love watching Caitlyn Clark.
14. If you had to pick a competitor’s horse to ride, which one would it be?
Oh wow. That's hard. I guess I'll cheat a little here and say I would absolutely ride my sister's horse Booger or Cinco. I probably rode Cinco more this year than Booger.
15. Who is your mentor or someone you look up to?
Kelsie Domer. I got to know her really well over the last couple of years. She is very humble and willing to help you any time. I applaud her character both in and out of the arena.