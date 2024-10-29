NFR Insider: Meet the Breakaway Superstars #15 Jordan Jo Hollabaugh
Jordan Jo Hollabaugh
"I am excited to be back again after competing the first time at Globe Life. I'm excited to go to Vegas and not be on the other side of the microphone. At the same time, serving as the commentator for the NFBR helped me a lot and made me be more of a student of the game."
- Season Earnings: $77,757
- Hometown: Canyon, Texas
- Season Ranking: 15th
- NFR Qualifications: 2 (2020,2024)
1. What horses did you ride this year?
- Smarter Than Gage“Leonard” (10-year old gelding) – Sire: Smarter Than Tom/Dam: Smart Annie Jo
- Cookie(14-year old sorrel mare) Grade
- Bear Down Dually“Frankie” (17-year old sorrel gelding) – Sire: Dual Pep/Dam: Bearly Smart
2. What was your biggest win this year?
Abilene, Texas was a big win for me. The season was winding down and I had been roping good but just not winning. I was 2.0 seconds flat there and won second. I needed the win. That is one of the toughest rodeos to get a check at so, it set me up to get some momentum back.
3. Do you have traveling partners?
I just travel with my husband, Raymond. We enjoy the time and I really feel like the atmosphere we create is one that I can be successful in.
4. What ropes do you use?
I use a Viper 10.25 from Rattler.
5. What brand of saddle do you ride?
I have a couple honestly. I ride a Faith on Cookie and then a Billy Hogg that I ride quite a bit. I also have a Rabe Rabon.
6. Are you doing anything special to prepare for the NFR?
I'm not really changing anything. I am trying to just do what we do everyday. I am glad to be home after being on the road. Getting my horses sharp and getting really consistent is my goal.
7. How many calves do you rope in a practice session?
It depends on the day honestly. I don't rope a ton on my horses. I might run 4 or 5 and then score a bunch. Raymond rides the horses a lot and keeps them doing different things and correct.
8. How often do you rope the dummy?
You know I try to rope the dummy every time I walk by it. But for me, quality is more important that quantity. I used to set a goal of roping it 100 times, but I have learned that if I rope it 10 times correct and accomplish what I want, I call it good.
9. Favorite restaurant?
You all will probably laugh, but I love Golden Corral. They have a great salad bar and they have steaks on the weekends. You can eat pretty cheap and it is my on the road go to.
10. Favorite Movie?
Seven Days in Utopia
11. Food you won’t eat?
This is kind of hard but I would say Indian food is probably the only food I won't eat.
12. Will you stay the whole two weeks of the NFR?
This just kind of depends. I will be roping in some other ropings and do some signings but given that we will leave and go to the Kimes Ranch roping before the NFR, we will be gone a long time.
13. Favorite sport other than rodeo?
Rodeo is about all we do but Raymond likes football, so I will say football.
14. If you had to pick a competitor’s horse to ride, which one would it be?
I will say a couple different ones here. Kelsie Domer has a horse she calls Little Man and then Rickie Fanning has a horse named Oke Colours that I like.
15. Who is your mentor or someone you look up to?
My husband Raymond.