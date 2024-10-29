NFR Insider: Meet the Breakaway Superstars #14 Rylee George
Rylee George
"Making the National Finals Breakaway Roping is great. It is something that I have wanted to accomplish for a long time now."
- Season Earnings: $81,957
- Hometown: Oakdale, Cali.
- Season Ranking: 14th
- NFR Qualifications: 1 (2024)
1. What horses did you ride this year?
- Fantaz Popularresort“Deputy” (20-year old chestnut gelding) – Sire: Popular Resortfigure/Dam: Fanta Lena
- Wright Style“Royce” (13-year old gelding) – Sire: Hes Wright On/Dam: Diamonds With Style
2. What was your biggest win this year?
I would say my biggest win was splitting the win at Guymon, Oklahoma. It really started my season good and got things rolling to give me a jump start.
3. Do you have traveling partners?
I have a great traveling partner in Cheyanne McCartney.
4. What ropes do you use?
I use Viper 10.0 from Classic Ropes.
5. What brand of saddle do you ride?
I ride an Equitech saddle.
6. Are you doing anything special to prepare for the NFR?
No, so far I have just been making as many runs as I can on the horses I have. I am keeping my practice sessions the same.
7. How many calves do you rope in a practice session?
I probably rope around 30 calves a day on three different horses.
8. How often do you rope the dummy?
I rope the dummy probably three times a week. Each time I probably only rope it about 10 times.
9. Favorite restaurant?
Grumps is my favorite restaurant.
10. Favorite Movie?
Secretariat
11. Food you won’t eat?
I won't eat onions.
12. Will you stay the whole two weeks of the NFR?
I haven't decided this yet. I will for sure be there for at least a week and a half. I am going to enter three other breakaway ropings in Las Vegas after I am done at the NFBR.
13. Favorite sport other than rodeo?
I enjoy basketball.
14. If you had to pick a competitor’s horse to ride, which one would it be?
I would love to ride Kendal Pierson's horse 'Smoke'. He gives you the same run every time and just looks easy.
15. Who is your mentor or someone you look up to?
I would say Trevor Brazile.