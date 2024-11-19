NFR Insider: Meet the Guys of Bull Riding #11 Tristen Hutchings
Tristian Hutchings
- Season Earnings: $150,460.32
- Hometown: Monteview, Idaho
- Season Ranking: 11
- NFR Qualifications: 3 (2022-24)
1. Who are your traveling partners?
I travel with Rawley Johnson and Hayes Weight.
2. What was your highest mark ride this year?
That would be 92.5 points in Spanish Fork, Utah.
3. Where is your favorite rodeo?
Spanish Fork, Utah
4. Do you have an superstitions?
Not really, I don't put my hat on the bed, but I just do that cause I can't afford any bad luck.
5. Are you doing anything special to prepare for the NFR?
I tore my PCL during the regular season so I've just been doing physical therapy and taking time off but, starting this week I'm getting on some practice bulls. I work out every single day, grind hard, and treat it like a job like it's supposed to be treated.
6. Do you have a favorite Restaurant ?
I like Chili's.
7. Favorite Movie?
Legends of the Fall
8. What food won't you eat?
Cucumbers
9. How do you keep yourself healthy during the NFR?
The biggest deal for me is taking a lot of vitamins and eating well when you can. Most nights we're getting back to the hotel pretty late and all that's open is pizza so you just eat the best when you can. You sleep when you can cram vitamins, and water and do as many IVs as I can afford.
10. Who is a mentor or someone you look up to?
I look up to Colten Fritzlan .
11. Are you single, married or have any children?
I have a girlfriend Delani Cunningham, she's pretty special to me.
12. Favorite sport other than rodeo?
To compete in, it's golf.
13. Do you get on practice bulls? If so how often?
I get on them as often as my body will let me.
14. What is a bull you're wanting to draw at NFR this year?
Angels Landing