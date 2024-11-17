NFR Insider: Meet the Guys of Bull Riding #14 Tyler Bingham
Tyler Bingham is making his fourth trip back to the NFR, and it's time to get to know this Utah cowboy better.
Tyler Bingham
- Season Earnings: $125,616
- Hometown: Howell, Utah
- Season Ranking: 14th
- NFR Qualifications: 4 ( 2018-20, 2024)
1. Who are your traveling partners?
I travel with Roscoe Jarboe and Brady Portenier.
2. Do you have a bull you want to get on but you've never had the opportunity?
Not really, no.
3. Where is your favorite rodeo?
Calgary Stampede.
4. What was your highest mark ride this year?
89.5 points in Idaho Falls.
5. Do you have an superstitions?
No.
6. Are you doing anything special to prepare for the NFR?
Nothing special, same as I always. I hunt a lot this time of year.
7. Do you have a favorite Restaurant ?
No, not really.
8. Favorite Movie?
No, I don't really watch any tv.
9. What food won't you eat?
Tomatoes, I'll eat tomato things but not that tomato itself.
10. How do you keep yourself healthy during the NFR?
Same thing I do all year every year, things don't change.
11. Who is a mentor or someone you look up to?
Not exactly. I just pick somebody depending on what I want to do and who's the top dog at it, and then I look at that single person and try to get to that position.
12. Are you single, married or have any children?
Married with a boy and he's just about three.
13. Favorite sport other than rodeo?
If you consider hunting a sport then yes, otherwise no.
14. Do you get on practice bulls? If so how often?
Not to often because I'm old but if I feel like I need to then I dang sure do.
15. What is a bull you're wanting to draw at NFR this year?
There's a lot of them, Speed Dial is one I'd like.
