4 Steady Stars Surge Ahead as RODEOHOUSTON Hits Final Rounds

With RODEOHOUSTON closing out the Super Series rounds and shifting into the semifinals, it will soon be time for the Wild Card and then the crowning of the 2026 champions. This again proves that RODEOHOUSTON is the largest-paying regular-season rodeo, with a purse exceeding $2.5 million.

This stop is crucial for contestants looking to build momentum as they head into the spring and summer run.

Winter rodeos paired with the ‘Texas Swing’ give athletes an opportunity to get an early jump in the standings, and while wins in Fort Worth or San Antonio come with a strong payday, a win at RODEOHOUSTON can single-handedly change the trajectory of a season.

Consistency Is Key Inside NRG Stadium

Eastan West riding at RodeoHouston | RodeoHouston

Inside NRG Stadium, advancement is determined by the top four money earners from each Super Series moving on to the semifinals. While it may seem like round wins would guarantee a spot, that has not always been the case.

Several athletes have reshaped that narrative, putting together three steady performances without placing first in a single round, yet still advancing based on total earnings, along with being awarded the iconic Super Series champion guitar.

Now, the focus shifts to competitors who have remained consistent. In a tournament-style format like this, that approach is essential, and for many, showing up and doing their job each night has proven just how far it can take them.

Cowboys Staying the Course To Advance

Bull rider at Houston | RodeoHouston

While 34-year-old Oklahoma cowboy Chance Howard made his National Finals Rodeo (NFR) debut in 2025, he accomplished what every steer wrestler is chasing inside NRG Stadium. It may not be the moment contestants dream about, being on the Jumbotron in front of thousands of fans, but earning a Super Series guitar is something every athlete takes pride in and a moment worth celebrating.

Howard never topped a round in his Super Series, but his consistency told the full story. He opened with a fourth-place finish to collect $750, followed it up next with a 4.6-second run that earned him second place and $2,000, and closed out the final round with another second-place finish and an additional $2,000.

With $4,750 in total earnings, Howard climbed to the top of the leaderboard and secured his spot in the semifinal round.

Clint Summers and Jake Corkill have proven to be one of the most powerful teams in team roping. Between the two, they bring 18 NFR qualifications, along with an average title earned by Summers in 2025 and three world titles from Corkill, adding even more weight to what this team brings every time they return to the box.

The duo showed up and handled their job at each performance inside the stadium. With round finishes of fourth, third, and second, they stayed steady and collected checks each time. Their consistency paid off, bringing their total earnings to $3,750 each and landing them tied at the top of the leaderboard, securing their spot to return and compete for the RODEOHOUSTON championship title.

Canadian bull rider Jake Gardner, who’s found major success in the Professional Bull Riders (PBR) tour, came into Houston and did what no other bull rider in his Super Series could do: cover all three bulls.

Gardner showed both grit and consistency across the rounds, opening with a fourth-place finish, followed by a third-place ride in round two, and closing out with a second-place finish in round three. His ability to stay on all three proved just how strong a performance it was from start to finish.

Consistency told the story during the Super Series Rounds, as Chance Howard, Clint Summers, Jake Corkill, and Jake Gardner each found their way to advance. In a format like RODEOHOUSTON, doing your job every night is what keeps you moving forward.