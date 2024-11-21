NFR Insider: Meet the Guys of Bull Riding #2 Hayes Weight
Hayes Weight
Last year, we saw Hayes Weight make his first trip to the National Finals Rodeo. This year, he's been on a roll, coming into the NFR as the #2 cowboy in the world. We'll watch him give all that he has for 10 days to try and come out on top to claim his first World Champion title.
In 2023 this Utah man finished the season in the number 10 spot after he earned a total of $220,660. He has already well surpassed that number coming into the 2024 NFR.
Apparently winning round 10 of the 2023 NFR gave him the boost he needed because he has shot up in the standings this year. Weight found that win on top of Stace Smith Pro Rodeo's Polar Express where he scored 91 points to finish off his year.
This season, Weight won rodeos including the Lewiston, Ida. Roundup, Jerome, Idaho's County Fair and Rodeo, and the Lion's Dixie Roundup in St. George, Utah.
At just about $8,000 behind the season leader, Weight is coming into Las Vegas with an incredible shot of taking home a World Championship. Ten rounds faced with ten of the best bulls in the world will tell the story.
- Season Earnings: $236,023
- Hometown: Goshen, Utah
- Season Ranking: 2nd
- NFR Qualifications: 2 (2023-24)
1. Who are your traveling partners?
Rawley Johnson and Tristen Hutchings
2. Do you have a bull you want to get on but you've never had the opportunity?
I would've liked to get on Bruiser when he was still bucking. One that's going down the road now and I haven't gotten to get on is Bubba G of Dakota Rodeo.
3. Where is your favorite rodeo?
Reno Rodeo in Reno, Nevada.
4. What was your highest mark ride this year?
91.5 points at the NFR Open.
5. Do you have an superstitions?
I actually don't.
6. Are you doing anything special to prepare for the NFR?
A lot of dieting and the weight training I've been doing.
7. Do you have a favorite Restaurant ?
Cafe Zupas.
8. Favorite Movie?
Young Guns.
9. What food won't you eat?
Tomtato and mushrooms.
10. How do you keep yourself healthy during the NFR?
A lot of stretching and a good amount of sleep.
11. Who is a mentor or someone you look up to?
I do look up to Sage Kimzey and God.
12. Are you single, married or have any children?
Single and ready to mingle.
13. Favorite sport other than rodeo?
Baseball.
14. Do you get on practice bulls? If so how often?
Yes, I get on practice bulls and how often just depends on how good I'm riding. Like for the finals I try to get on about one a day for a week or so to stay in bull riding shape.
15. What is a bull you're wanting to draw at NFR this year?
Kingdom from Cowtown Rodeo.