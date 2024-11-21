NFR Insider: Meet the Guys of Bull Riding #3 Jace Trosclair
Jace Trosclair
This Louisiana cowboy has qualified for his first National Finals Rodeo. At just 22 years old he’ll be riding on the biggest stage the professional rodeo has to offer.
In the 2024 season, Trosclair has already won $212,965 and is sitting third in the world standings. His year had several first place wins including Franklin, Tenn., the Mid Winter Fair & Rodeo in Lafayette, Louis, and Magnolia, Arkansas.
For the past three years Trosclair has been steadily making his way up the world standings. In 2021 he finished in the 109 spot, 2022 brought him all the way to the number 26 spot. In 2023, he gathered in excess of $21,000 and ended up number 40. Trosclair found his groove this year and has an very real shot at winning the world championship.
Rodeo on SI was lucky enough to get a few minutes of this incredible young talent's time. Join us to get a small glimpse into his world before he nods his head for the first time in the Thomas and Mack Center.
- Season Earnings: $212,965
- Hometown: Chauvin, Louisiana
- Season Ranking: 3rd
- NFR Qualifications: 1 (2024)
1. Who are your traveling partners?
I went with Dustin Boquet and Jeff Askey, but then Jeff had a baby and went home early in the summer. So I went with Dustin the rest of the year and I like going with them because they're older guys.
2. Do you have a bull you want to get on but you've never had the opportunity?
I've always wanted to draw Angels Landing.
3. Where is your favorite rodeo?
Pendleton, Oregon for sure.
4. What was your highest mark ride this year?
88 points at Rodeo Celina in Parker, Texas.
5. Do you have an superstitions?
No, I make sure to not have any.
6. Are you doing anything special to prepare for the NFR?
Not really, just been running and eating a lot of cookies. They cancel each other out.
7. Do you have a favorite Restaurant ?
Cheddars or BJ's.
8. Favorite Movie?
No, I don't think so.
9. What food won't you eat?
Nope, I eat pretty much everything.
10. How do you keep yourself healthy during the NFR?
I've been watching what I eat a little bit more and I've been eating better than I did all summer. I also took a whole month off and didn't do much. I plan on getting on some practice bulls here soon.
11. Who is a mentor or someone you look up to?
Oh no, I guess I don't.
12. Are you single, married or have any children?
I have a girlfriend and she'll be at the finals with me.
13. Favorite sport other than rodeo?
No, I don't really keep up with other sports.
14. Do you get on practice bulls? If so how often?
I don't, just whatever I'm entered in.
15. What is a bull you're wanting to draw at NFR this year?
Angels Landing and Bugatti.