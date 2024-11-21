NFR Insider: Meet the Guys of Bull Riding #4 Josh Frost
Josh Frost
Going into his fifth Wrangler National Finals Rodeo, Josh Frost is gearing up to make this his best. Since this will be his first NFR as a dad, he's looking forward to sharing these moments with his daughter who will be in the stands cheering for him.
When fans think of Frost, the first thought is bull riding, but did you know he is an all around cowboy as well? He has competed in the tie-down and team roping along with steer wrestling.
Frost is certainly no stranger to the NFR bucking chutes. He has made four previous trips to Las Vegas where he came out as the average champion in 2021. He was the Linderman Award winner in 2019 and also held down the number 10 spot in the All-Around standings when everything was said and done.
In 2021 he again picked up the Linderman Award along wtih being the Reserve World Champion in the bull riding after winning the aveage at the finals with 568.5 points on seven head.
This season, Frost has gathered the championship checks at multiple arenas including the Mackey, Idaho Rodeo, Colorado Stampede in Grand Junction, Colo., and the San Juan Stampede in Monticello, Utah.
After finishing as the Reserve World Champion for the last three consecutive years, Frost has to have his eye on the gold buckle. Rodeo on SI got to visit with the 29-year-old Utah sensation. Get to know him better here.
- Season Earnings: $211,063.41
- Hometown: Randlett, Utah
- Season Ranking: 4th
- NFR Qualifications: 5 (2019, 2021-24)
1. Who is your travel partner?
My brother Jake Frost.
2. Do you have a bull you want to get on but you've never had the opportunity?
Red Demon.
3. Where is your favorite rodeo?
Spanish Fork, Utah
4. What was your highest mark ride this year?
91.5 points in Wharton, Texas.
5. Do you have an superstitions?
Nope. There are some old-time ones, my older brother would always say you are what you eat so he wouldn't eat chicken, and I'd always make it a point to eat chicken to show him that there's nothing to it.
6. Are you doing anything special to prepare for the NFR?
Just training a bunch, I kind of hurt my shoulder in August so I've been getting after physical therapy for the shoulder. I usually workout once a day but this year I've been doing physical therapy in the mornings and my regular workouts in the evening. I will start getting on some practice bulls here when the shoulder gets better.
7. Do you have a favorite Restaurant ?
Any steakhouse.
8. Favorite Movie?
The Cowboy Way.
9. What food won't you eat?
I'm pretty easy, I'll eat about anything.
10. How do you keep yourself healthy during the NFR?
Once the NFR starts I feel like there's not a lot you can do. The preparation leading up to it is what's most important. This is my fifth NFR and I've had four of them I've stayed really healthy for and I think that has to do with the preparation I do leading up to it.
11. Who is a mentor or someone you look up to?
I've got a couple but I'm going to say my dad and older brother.
12. Are you single, married or have any children?
I'm married to my wife Erika and we just had a baby girl named, Mavie. I think this will be a special NFR because I'm so excited to be a dad. This will be the first rodeo she gets to watch me ride at and I'm excited that I have a little buddy to take up on stage to get my back number with me.
13. Favorite sport other than rodeo?
Wrestling
14. Do you get on practice bulls? If so how often?
During the regular season when I'm competing heavily I won't very much unless there's something I feel like I'm struggling with. But when prepping for the NFR I try to get on 30 bulls in 30 days.
15. What is a bull you're wanting to draw at NFR this year?
Red Demon from Universal Pro Rodeo