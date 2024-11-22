NFR Insider: Meet the Steer Wrestlers #11 Justin Shaffer
Justin Shaffer
Rodeo on SI caught up with first-time Wrangler National Finals Rodeo qualifier, Justin Shaffer. We were able to get an inside look at his season and some of his personal preferences, as we got to know the steer wrestler a little better. Hailing from Hallsville, TX, the cowboy will compete December 5-14 in the Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas, NV.
Earning wins at the Horse Heaven Roundup Rodeo in Kennewick, WA and the Texas Circuit Finals, Shaffer earned a number of round wins throughout the 2024 season that helped him secure his position within the top 15 in the World Standings.
Two crucial checks in rounds 1 and 3 at the Governor's Cup in Sioux Falls, SD, were key to Shaffer holding onto his position through the final weekend of the regular season. With $96,382 in season earnings, Shaffer enters the NFR 11th in the World Standings.
- Season Earnings: $96,382
- Hometown: Hallsville, TX
- Season Ranking: 11th
- NFR Qualifications: 1 (2024)
1. What horses did you ride this season?
- Telle Em PYC "Banker" (PYC Paint Your Wagon x Tell Em Belle x Tres Seis) owned by Shaffer
- Im Purdy Sharp "Maverik" (Im Razor Sharp x Morning Eloquence) owned by Shaffer
- Tuff Rey "Stingray" (Woody Be Tuff x Fay Rey x Dual Rey) owned by Shaffer, Tod Wojciechowski, Tyler Wojciechowski
I rode Banker a majority of the year and Stingray was our haze horse the majority of the year, as well. Im Purdy Sharp "Maverik" also played a role.
2. Are you taking the same horses to the NFR?
Tucker Allen and I hazed for each other throughout the year and will continue to do that on Banker and Stingray at the finals.
3. If you had to pick a competitor’s horse to ride, which one would it be?
That is a tough one! I have ridden Crush before and I would have to say in the Thomas and Mack, that would be my first phone call. Not to take anything away from any of the other horses, because they are all amazing.
4. Who is your mentor or someone you look up to?
I can’t list enough. As far as the steer wrestling, I have had so much help. The majority of my foundation came from Rope Myers' clinics. Mentally and physically, he played a huge part. After that, I'd give credit to a lot of guys, including Luke Branquinho, we are neighbors now and traveled together his last year.
5. What brand of saddle do you ride?
I've got one of every kind! I’m not picky on tack as far as brand, just how it fits a horse. I have an old Jeff Smith trophy saddle we call the "sale saddle" and it has always fit everything well, including Banker.
6. Favorite restaurant?
The Chop House in Hico, Texas
7. Favorite movie?
Lonesome Dove
8. What is your favorite thing to do on a day off?
My girls are all so active and into so many things, we do a lot of that. When we're home, we're still in the arena in a different atmosphere. Messing with the two year olds (colts) is a passion of mine.
9. What is your favorite sport other than rodeo?
I love to compete in anything, new sports intrigue me. I really enjoy basketball and played a lot in high school. To watch - college football.
10. What was your biggest win of the year?
Money-wise, Kennewick, Washington (Horse Heaven Roundup) was pivotal. But the most important was Sioux Falls. That check punched my ticket for the NFR.
11. Are you doing anything special to prepare for the NFR?
It isn't really the time to tear anythign down I don't think, so not as far as numbers (of cattle run). I'm big on staying in the gym, but also trying to balance my recovery now and not overdo it. Same thing in the practice pen. We want to build on things right now, not pick at them.
12. What’s one thing about the NFR you think most people don’t know?
When I have been there previously as a hazer, I was surprised at the amount of time the steer wrestlers have from the grand entry to when they run. You have two buildings to go around and the first guy out has to hustle to get over there! I might find out some more things that are surprising to me this year.
13. How many steers do you run in a practice session?
We are probably running 8-10 horseback a day right now. The ground work depends on our cattle. We have a really good set right now that we are trying to take care of and trying to dial in on good cattle, not just tough ones. It also depends what horses we have. I am pretty blessed right now, with Banker, Maverik, a couple other practice horses, and Bully Up The Alley "MGH."
14. Do you have any superstitions?
I don't set my hat on the bed, but that's because I'm picky about my hats! I don't eat chicken on game day, but that's just because I like beef. Bridger Anderson told me to talk things into existence this year. I had been wearing my Cheyenne buckle since I won it and I was home before the short round at Kennewick and my wife thought I should change it to a sentimental buckle from about ten years ago. I won Kennewick, so I have been a little superstitious about taking it off since!
15. What is your favorite brand of bit?
I'm not a collector yet, but I have a lot. I love great quality. If I had to give a name brand, Dan Estep was a cutter I rode for. He makes all kinds of mouth pieces and I've never rode one I don't like. I have several different mouthpeices on the same shank and they are all go-to bits.