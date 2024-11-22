NFR Insider: Meet the Steer Wrestlers #12 Tyler Pearson
Tyler Pearson
Rodeo on SI was able to chat with Tyler Pearson, as he heads into his 6th Wrangler National Finals Rodeo. Pearson has over $1 million in career earnings, as well as the 2017 World Championship title in the steer wrestling. The cowboy will once again compete at the Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas, NV, December 5-14.
The steer wrestler from Atoka, OK, also earned all-around wins in 2024 - including Poway, CA, and Old Fort Days Rodeo (Fort Smith, AR). Pearson won the steer wrestling at Springhill, LA, Dillon Jaycee PRCA Rodeo - Montana's Biggest Weekend (Dillon, MT), and the Cassia County Fair and Rodeo (Burley, ID) this season.
Pearson has always been a serious contender at the NFR, racking round wins and placing high in the Average more than once. One of the cowboys who found himself near the bubble and not qualified for the Cinch Playoffs Governor's Cup, Pearson battled it out in the finals days of the regular season. Important checks in Mona, UT, Stephenville, TX, and Poway, CA, helped him secure his position within the top 15 in the World Standings.
- Season Earnings: $100,859
- Hometown: Atoka, OK
- Season Ranking: 12th
- NFR Qualifications: 6 (2013, 2017-2019, 2021, 2024)
1. What horses did you ride this year?
- MoonsTricks (Stiking Distance x Temons Moondance) "The Racehorse" owned by Pearson
I rode mine, the Racehorse. He was pretty green, we started him year before last, so this was his second year out on the road. He did really good, he did his job, and it was a successful year. Metallica hazed for us all year. He has been with us for about 10 years.
2. Are you taking the same horses to the NFR?
I don't have a plan yet. I will either ride Dirk Tavenner's horse or Curtis Cassidy's horse, Tyson.
3. If you had to pick a competitor’s horse to ride, which one would it be?
One of the above.
4. Who is your mentor or someone you look up to?
Luke Branquinho helps me a lot, mentally and physically. I've had some really good ones, Bill Pace, Bryan Fields, the guys I've rodeoed with a lot have helped me a lot.
5. What brand of saddle do you ride?
Cactus
6. Favorite restaurant?
Mexican food, wherever it's at!
7. Favorite movie?
13 Hours or Lone Survivor
8. What is your favorite thing to do on a day off?
We don't have a lot of days off, so if it's rainy outside, we get some rest. That doesn't happen very often, because we're in the arena if it's decent out.
9. What is your favorite sport other than rodeo?
We rope a lot, but my little boy plays baseball and I did in high school too. I love throwing a ball around with him.
10. What was your biggest win of the year?
Money-wise, probably third at Calgary, AB (Calgary Stampede).
11. Are you doing anything special to prepare for the NFR?
The last 5 years have changed a lot. It used to be practice, practice. Now, we focus more on health. The last year I made the finals, I got pretty banged up while I was practicing. So this year, I am keeping my body where I can practice.
12. What’s one thing about the NFR you think most people don’t know?
The atmosphere is unbelievable. The energy compares to nothing else. It's the best feeling in the world when you do good, you can feel everyone cheering for you.
13. How many steers do you run in a practice session?
4-5 a day, 3 days a week. Probably 15-20 steers a week in a full week of practice.
14. Do you have any superstitions?
We don't put our hats on the bed and lucky underwear! Not always the same pair, but something with the same color.
15. Do you have a favorite brand of bit?
Gordy Alderson