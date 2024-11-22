NFR Insider: Meet the Steer Wrestlers #13 Tucker Allen
Tucker Allen
Rodeo on SI had the opportunity to chat with another first-time Wrangler National Finals Rodeo qualifier, Tucker Allen. The cowboy hails from Ventura, CA, and will compete in Las Vegas, NV, at the Thomas and Mack Center, December 5-14. With a solid history of steadily finishing each season higher in the World Standings, Allen was officially able to secure his top 15 spot in 2024.
This year, Allen earned wins at Poway, CA, the Douglas County Fair and Rodeo (Castle Rock, CO), and West of the Pecos (Pecos, TX). Another cowboy who found himself on the bubble in the final days of the season, Allen competed at the Governor's Cup in Sioux Falls, SD, as well as some of the lucrative last-minute rodeos on the West Coast. Checks in San Bernadino and Poway were a key to his NFR qualification.
- Season Earnings: $93,437
- Hometown: Ventura, CA
- Season Ranking: 13th
- NFR Qualifications: 1 (2024)
1. What horses did you ride this season?
- Telle Em PYC (PYC Paint Your Wagon x Tell Em Belle) "Banker" owned by Justin Shaffer
- Bully Up The Alley (JS Frenchmans Bully x Alamans Alley) "Grey" or "MGH" owned by Shaffer
- "Nightlinger" owned by Allen
- Haze horse: Tuff Rey (Woody Be Tuff x Fay Rey) "Stingray" owned by Shaffer, Tod Wojciechowski, Tyler Wojciechowski
I mostly rode Justin Shaffer's horse Banker, also rode his horse Grey, and my horse Nightlinger at the long scores.
2. Are you taking the same horses to the NFR?
We will be riding Banker there this year and hazing on his haze horse Stingray for each other.
3. If you had to pick a competitor’s horse to ride, which one would it be?
Besides Banker, I'd like to ride Ty Erickson's horse Crush (Finding Meno). He’s a super cool horse.
4. Who is your mentor or someone you look up to?
Luke Branquinho has been my mentor since I started. I look up to him and John W Jones Jr. They both have helped me out so much.
5. What brand of saddle do you ride?
I ride a Cactus saddle.
6. Favorite restaurant?
In N Out Burger
7. Favorite movie?
Nacho Libre
8. What is your favorite thing to do on a day off?
Workout and rope
9. What is your favorite sport other than rodeo?
Football
10. What was your biggest win of the year?
Reno , Nevada
11. What’s one thing about the NFR you think most people don’t know?
That it’s a marathon.
12. As a rookie to the NFR, what are you doing to prepare yourself?
Practicing a lot and working on being fundamentally correct and perfecting the start at the Thomas and Mack. Mentally prepare myself to be ready to win every night and physically prepare myself to be in the best shape I can be.
13. How many steers do you run in a practice session?
Till we or the cattle are too tired.
14. Do you have any superstitions?
No superstitions.
15. What is your favorite brand of bit?
John Israel Bit