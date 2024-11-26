NFR Insider: Meet the Steer Wrestlers #5 J.D. Struxness
J.D. Struxness
Rodeo on SI was able to chat with J.D. Struxness of Milan, Minn., about his qualification to the 2024 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo. The NFR is coming up, December 5-14, in Las Vegas, NV. We were able to get to know the cowboy a little better, with an inside look into his world and some of his favorite things.
With over $1 million in career earnings, Struxness qualified for his 6th NFR in 2024. The steer wrestler capitalized in all the right places this year. At the Cinch Playoffs in Puyallup, WA, he took the $13,000 finals win. Placing in rounds 2 and 3 at the Governor's Cup gave him a last-minute push in the World Standings in the last weekend of the regular season. Struxness also notched a large check at the Roughrider Cup in Mandan, ND, for $12,671 near the end of the season.
- Season Earnings: $147,266
- Hometown: Milan, Minn.
- Season Ranking: 5
- NFR Qualifications: 6 (2016, 2017, 2019, 2022-2024)
1. What horses did you ride this year?
- Finding Meno (Finding Nemo x Streakin Rascal) "Crush" owned by TC Equine LLC
This year I rode Ty Erickson's horse, Crush (2024 Horse of the Year Finding Meno). Matt Reeves' haze horse, Kirk and Cody Woodwards haze horse, Junior did most the hazing for him all year and it was a good combination.
2. Are you taking the same horses to the NFR?
Yes, we are going out there on Crush and Matt Reeves will be on Kirk.
3. If you had to pick a competitor’s horse to ride, which one would it be?
If I wasn't going to ride Crush out there, I think I would ride my own horse, Izzy. I used her a little off and on this year and she would be my next choice right now.
4. Who is your mentor or someone you look up to?
I've had a lot over the years. Paul Tierney was the first big one. Stockton Graves throughout college and kicking off my pro career. Now, Matt Reeves and Hunter Cure help me a lot. Ty and all my traveling partners help a lot through the year. You just keep adapting and getting the help you need.
5. What brand of saddle do you ride?
I ride a Rabe on my horse, but I think Ty has a saddle his uncle made on Crush.
6. Favorite restaurant?
Texas Roadhouse
7. Favorite movie?
Right now, whatever my girls' favorite movie at the time is what we watch!
8. What is your favorite thing to do on a day off?
When we're on the road, we usually find a gym or play some golf and relax or have some fun. If the girls are out there with me, a lot of the time we'll find a water park or trampoline park so they can burn some energy. At home, they just want to ride!
9. What is your favorite sport other than rodeo?
I like to watch college football.
10. What was your biggest win of the year?
The American. That's one I've been trying to get for a while.
11. Are you doing anything special to prepare for the NFR?
Me, Ty, Rowdy, and Matt Reeves will all get together to make sure Matt knows us the best he can so he can do his job out there. Covering the basics - know the start and make sure your fundamentals are good.
12. What’s one thing about the NFR you think most people don’t know?
The logistics that go into it and that you're not guaranteed when you get out there. Horses, getting your team and people around you ready and you still have to do your job to make it profitable out there. People don't see a lot of it.
13. How many steers do you run in a practice session?
On the good horse, only 1 or 2. Just enough to make sure the timing is right and we don't want the horse tired or sore. Ty is great in that aspect, making sure everyone is comfortable. I usually bring another horse and I will usually run 2-10 and then we'll run 10-20 on the ground. When we get closer, we might only run 10 between the horses and the ground, so our body has more time to recuperate.
14. Do you have any superstitions?
I don't really believe in them, but I'm not going to be the one to test them! Going to the finals, I don't saddle my own horse anymore. My hazer saddled him one night the first year I was there and I won the round, so I haven't changed it.
15. What is your favorite brand of bit?
Whatever works. There's a lot of bit makers and they all make them different and all horses are different, so the same style of bit from someone might work different than another.