NFR Insider: Meet the Steer Wrestlers #6 Jesse Brown
Jesse Brown
Rodeo on SI was able to catch up with 5 time NFR qualifier, Jesse Brown, of Baker City, OR. The cowboy is once again headed to Las Vegas, NV, December 5-14. We got to know Brown a little bit better, with an inside look at his world and some of his favorite things.
In 2024, Brown won the Pendleton Roundup, kicking off a big month for him in September. At the Governor's Cup in Sioux Falls, SD, Brown split the win in round 1, won round 2, and finished 4th in the finals, earning over $28,000 in the final weekend of the regular season. This gave him a huge boost in the World Standings and Brown enters this year's NFR in 6th place.
Last year at the NFR, Brown finished 3rd in the World and 2nd in the NFR Average, earning over $114,000 at the finals. Each year, Brown has steadily climbed to a higher finish in the World Standings - which is a good omen for the steer wrestler as he heads into the 2024 finals.
- Season Earnings: $135,266
- Hometown: Baker City, OR
- Season Ranking: 6
- NFR Qualifications: 5 (2020-2024)
1. What horses did you ride this year?
- Fire Up The Jet (Bullys On Fire x Gas Up The Jet) "Glenda" owned by Brown
- Dashin Haze (Royal Quick Dash x Sheza Special Chick) "Tyson" owned by Curtis Cassidy
- Off The Fence (Stel Corona x Sis Hits) "Swamper" owned by Broom Tree Ranch LLC
I rode my horse, "Glenda," Curtis Cassidy's horse, "Tyson," and Winsten McGraw's "Swamper."
2. Are you taking the same horses to the NFR?
I'm taking Tyson and Dirk Tavenner is hazing for me.
3. If you had to pick a competitor’s horse to ride, which one would it be?
Probably Swamper. Dakota Eldridge is riding him at the finals and I've ridden him a bunch, so I'd pick him.
4. Who is your mentor or someone you look up to?
Blake and Trevor Knowles
5. What brand of saddle do you ride?
Rabe Raben
6. Favorite restaurant?
Barley Brown's in Baker City, Ore.
7. Favorite movie?
Remember the Titans
8. What is your favorite thing to do on a day off?
I like to just hang out with friends and family, eat good, do some BBQ-ing and watch sports.
9. What is your favorite sport other than rodeo?
Pro football
10. What was your biggest win of the year?
Pendleton, Ore.
11. Are you doing anything special to prepare for the NFR?
The first couple years, I maybe overpracticed and overtrained. You can almost bulldog yourself into bad habits by overdoing it. Find a happy medium, staying in the gym, eating good, taking care of your body, and staying sharp in the practice pen. You have to peak at the right time.
12. What’s one thing about the NFR you think most people don’t know?
That we have to buy our own tickets!
13. How many steers do you run in a practice session?
It really depends on your horses and how your body is feeling. If you can jump 3 or 4 steers and I like to run a few on the ground and the dummy too.
14. Do you have any superstitions?
Not really, but I always think the number 3 is good luck. I usually stick to the same routine.
15. Do you have a favorite brand of bit?
Not really. I've mounted out most of my life, so I usually ride whatever the horse is usually in.