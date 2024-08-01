NFR Mount 'Dr Pepper's' Season Cut Short After Injury
Docz Dream, Dr Pepper, a 13-year-old gelding is one of the most well-known steer wrestling horses traveling the rodeo circuit right now. His bright white blaze, shiny dark black mane, and deep dark red coat paired along with his quirky personality is second to none. DP is a big strong gelding and makes his presence known with his confident stride and swagger.
DP, owned by Trever & Cierra Nelson of Nelson Performance Horses, has qualified multiple cowboys for the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo (NFR) in the steer wrestling and made his own appearance at the big show under the bright lights twice now. Unbeknownst to many, DP was an outstanding barrel horse before he was trained as a steer wrestling horse by Trever Nelson.
While Nelson Performances horses specialize mostly in training futurity prospects, the Nelsons also breed, raise, and train their own colts from Cierra's fathers' sire, Sun Frosted Rocket. Nelson Performance Horses is based out of Kiowa, Oklahoma.
Over the July 4th run they received a call from Jace Melvin, NFR cowboy who was currently hauling and mounted on DP, concerned about some swelling in his hind left leg. DP can get some abscess, so they assumed it was that and continued to compete on him.
Jace Melvin, when asked about Dr Pepper says, "God made a special one with Dr Pepper. He is one of the horses that loves his job and is always on your team. He is going to try for you and wants to win with you!! He loves life and I truly believe he enjoys all the experiences of rodeo that I do, from seeing the new places, to the lights and sounds, and just overall excitement of being a cowboy's horse!"
On July 8th Jacob Edler was up in Calgary on DP. They made a game plan to continue using Randa Nugent's Bemer blanket and wraps and monitor the leg. Nugent, where the Nelsons purchased DP from, has assisted in DP's wellness throughout each rodeo season with her Bemer tools and experience. DP performed great all three days in Calgary the same as normal with minimal swelling, but sound and strong.
When Edler was finished competing in Canada, he and Jace loaded up to head back to Casper, Wyo. where both were scheduled to ride in the slack the following morning. Again, DP worked great in the first round for the cowboys. Other than the swelling there were no signs of any severe issue with him. Jace continued to express his concerns about the swelling and Cierra says, "Something in my head told me to tell him to take DP to Nampa for him to be fully vetted."
Tears filled Nelsons eye's when on a three-way call with husband Trevor and Dr. Sharp at Idaho Equine as he explained it was a suspensory injury. She expressed, "He was so far from home, and we hesitated to do much vet work there, next step was to get him shipped home. We had them shockwave it and began the process to get DP home".
"Sam Dixon and his wife Allison stepped up and saved us in such a huge way that I'll forever be grateful," Nelson expressed as she further explained they hauled DP to Texas where she was able to pick him up and get him home.
They made an appointment with Dr. Harvey at Outlaw Equine as soon as they could fit DP in. After viewing the ultra sound Nelson explains how, "my jaw hit the floor!" Dr. Pepper had torn his left hind suspensory in half. They went from a hopeful 60 days off now turned to 4 to 5 months and then of course rehab.
Cierra, sad yet hopeful told me, "Trever and I both have faith in Gods plan, and I'm doing everything in my power to make sure I can help him heal as safely as I possibly can."
Cierrasaid, "Dr Pepper has the world's softest, kindest personality. He is goofy and funny, and he LOVES his job. Even more then loving his job he loves the cowboys who look after him. If you ask our four-year-old son Waco, DP is his horse and he trained him. It is funny to me that Dr Pepper can be such a kind, soft, gentle soul, but the second you walk in the box or back in the corner he is all business." She goes on to say, "I can't think of very many horses that would be a lead line horse for a four-year-old boy and be winning rounds at the NFR at the same time."
There is no doubt everyone will be excited to see this phenomenal athlete back in the spotlight again carrying the big men of rodeo to the pay window time and time again.