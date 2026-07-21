NFR Open Victory Puts Kade Bruno Right Back in the World Title Hunt

Kade Bruno matched up with Sankey Pro Rodeo & Phenom Genetics' ATOMIC BLONDE for an 88.5-point ride and the win at the NFR Open in Colorado Springs, Colo.

Bruno had matched up with the electric yellow horse at the Reno Rodeo back in June, where he rode her for 87 points. Among a tough set of bronc riders, including Rusty Wright, Zac Dallas and Lefty Holman, Bruno put together a fantastic ride on the Sankey bucker to take the win.

"That's a great horse of Sankey's," Bruno said. "I was on her in Reno and was 87 points, so that just shows how consistent she is. I was just happy to have her."

The NFR Open at the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo is known for its patriotic ties to the nearby military base, and it's beautiful backdrop of America's Mountain: Pikes Peak. In just the past several years, it has become a $1 million rodeo. The rodeo hosts around 8,000 guests every night, which makes for an exciting atmosphere for the contestants.

"The atmosphere here is awesome, the crowd gets loud and gets into it," Bruno said. "That means more than a lot of rodeo fans know. When you can hear the crowd get behind you and cheer when it goes good, that's awesome to see."

Jumping Up the World Standings

Kade Bruno | Fernando Sam-Sin

Bruno walked away from Colorado Springs with $16,000 added to his world standings total. With that and a lucrative trip to the Calgary Stampede last week, he has jumped to No. 3 in the saddle bronc standings. Now, he trails only Rusty Wright and Stetson Wright, who was recently sidelined with an injury.

"Things have been really good," Bruno said. "I can't complain at all. There's a lot of rodeos left, so I just hope it keeps going good."

Bruno has qualified four times to the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo, but has yet to win a world title. This year, if his winning pace continues, a gold buckle is well within his reach. While a world title is his ultimate goal, Bruno said there's more than that.

"I want to just stay healthy and give all the glory to God," Bruno said. "None of us would be able to do what we do without him, and I think it's important to keep that in the front of our minds."

NFR Open Champions

Bareback Riding: Cooper Cooke

Breakaway Roping: Taylor Munsell

Steer Wrestling: Traver Johnson

Team Roping: Jake Smith/Nicky Northcott

Saddle Bronc Riding: Kade Bruno

Tie-Down Roping: Haven Meged

Barrel Racing: Caitlyn White

Bull Riding: Gavin Knutson

