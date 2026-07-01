Reno Rodeo Champions Crowned as Athletes Go Full Speed into Cowboy Christmas

With $600,000 added, the Reno Rodeo in Reno, Nev., was the highest-paying rodeo of the recent weekend. After two rounds and a Finals, champions were crowned based on the Average.

Bareback Riding

In Round 1, Jess Pope matched up with Rosser Rodeo's High Noon for a standout 88-point ride. The victory was worth $6,339. The Round 2 win and a matching check to Pope's went to Jayco Roper, who rode Beutler & Son Rodeo's Camisole to an 88.5-point score.

Toby Duedney captured the Finals $1,650 win on Sankey Pro Rodeo & Phenom Genetics' Wandowskis Shoutin Shoes. For the $9,509 payday in the Average, it was Kade Sonnier with a total score of 260.5 points on three head. Including round earnings, Sonnier banked an impressive $15,444 throughout the rodeo.

Steer Wrestling

Trace Harris and Dalton Massey split the Round 1 win at 3.9 seconds, each banking $6,553. In Round 2, Landris White claimed the victory and $7,010 for his time of 4.0 seconds. Mike McGinn clocked in at 3.7 seconds, the fastest time of the rodeo, for the Finals win.

A co-championship in the Average was awarded to Tristan Martin and Dalton Massey, with each cowboy coming in at 13.2 seconds on four head and earning $9,830 for the win. Massey earned a total of $17,183, and Martin banked $14,347.

Team Roping

With a 4.8-second run, Jayse Tettenhorst and Belden Cox topped Round 1, each banking $7,010. The fastest time of the rodeo came in Round 2, where Dawson Graham and Dillon Graham clocked in at 3.7 seconds, again each earning $7,010.

Erich Rogers and Cory Petska claimed the win in the Finals, clocking in at 4.9 seconds and earning $1,407 each. The Average win went to James Arviso and Levi Lord with a time of 15 seconds, worth $10,516 each.

Saddle Bronc Riding

In Round 1, a four-way tie at the top with 87 points posted by Allen Boore, Kade Bruno, Zeke Thurston, and Statler Wright was worth $4,323 each. Waitley Sharon claimed the victory in Round 2, scoring 89 points and earning $6,404.

With a huge 91.5-point score in the Finals, Ryder Wright earned the $1,650 win en route to claiming the Average victory for another $9,606.

Tie-Down Roping

Coming in at 8.4 seconds, Max Mathis and Bo Pickett split the win for $6,808 each in Round 1. The Round 2 win went to Kyan Wilhite at 7.2 seconds, the fastest time of the rodeo, worth $7,282.

KinCade Henry stopped the clock at 8.4 seconds in the Finals, earning the win and $1,392. Bryce Derrer prevailed in the Average, earning $10,924 for his time of 26.5 seconds on three head.

Barrel Racing

Emily Beisel was unstoppable in Reno, partnering up with the great palomino mare, Teasin Dat Guy. They topped Round 1 with a time of 16.97 seconds, worth $5,230. In Round 2, Sydney Graham posted the fastest run of the entire event, at 16.71 seconds.

The Finals win went to Carlee Otero, who stopped the clock at 16.81 seconds for $3,874. In the Average, Beisel held the lead for the $7,844 victory with a time of 50.74 seconds on three runs.

Breakaway Roping

Round 1 went to Amy Oort with a speedy 2.3-second run for $5,239. Maddy Jacobs posted a matching time in Round 2, once again good for the win.

The Finals win went to Bradi Good, who stopped the clock at 2.5 seconds, earning $3,881. In the Average, it was all Madison Outhier, who finished with a time of 8.2 seconds on three head, worth $7,859.

Bull Riding

It was a battle of the rookies in bull riding, with John Crimber scoring the highest ride of the weekend in Round 1. His 90.5-point ride on Western Rodeos' Black Jack was worth $11,249.

Another young gun, Hayden Welsh, topped Round 2 with a score of 90 points on Rosser Rodeo's Commissioner, for $2,050. He added another $11,249 for the Average win, with a score of 177.5 points on two rides.