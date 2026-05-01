Athlete of the Week: Clayton Biglow Dominates His Home State Rodeos

The spring is prime rodeo time in the California rodeo circuit. This past week, multiple rodeos were held across the central and southern halves of the state, where competition began to heat up on the West Coast.

Many great athletes competed at these rodeos but no one had a better weekend in California than the 2019 World Champion Clayton Biglow. Of those four rodeos he entered, Clayton Biglow won three of them.

Kicking the Week Off Right

Biglow kicked off his hot streak in Clovis, California. On opening night of the Clovis Rodeo, he matched up against Sankey Pro Rodeo & Phenom Genetics' MLW's Irish Eyes for the first time in his career. The matchup resulted in an 86.5-point ride.

That ride tied Biglow for first place with Leighton Berry, who also went 86.5 on Legacy Pro Rodeo's Doggie Dog. Both bareback riders brought home $9,466 and Biglow shot up to the lead in the California circuit.

Biglow's Doubleheader in Southern California

After a great ride in Clovis, Biglow headed to The Desert Rodeo in Thermal for the matinee on April 24. A good trip with Rosser Rodeo's Lots of Spots landed Biglow in the sixth place position with an 80-point ride.

After his ride at The Desert Rodeo, Biglow made his way to the Lakeside Rodeo. His draw was Western Rodeos' Cinderella, a horse he had been matched up with last year at the Reno Rodeo without much success.

This trip, however, was well worth it. Cinderella took Biglow to the pay window with an 86.5-point ride, winning the Lakeside Rodeo title and additional $4,230.

The final stop on the 8-time NFR qualifier's winning weekend was at the Springville Sierra Rodeo. Biglow found himself up against Four Star Rodeo's On Top. The pair scored 85 points to win the rodeo and add another $1,874 to his lead in his circuit.

Looking Ahead

After a phenomenal weekend in his home state, Biglow is now leading the California circuit by almost $14,000 and has made his way into the Top 12 for the PRCA World Standing. As for what's ahead, according to an interview with ProRodeo.com, Biglow plans to enter as many rodeos as he can and make a run for the 2026 NFR.

With the hot streak he has going right now, it will be exciting to watch Biglow compete throughout the rest of the season as he aims for his ninth National Finals Rodeo qualification.