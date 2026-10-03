Unofficial NFR Preview: Meet the Top 3 Bareback Riding Cowboys Heading to Las Vegas

The 2026 rodeo season has officially come to a close and the top 15 athletes in each event are set in stone and ready to take on the National Finals Rodeo (NFR) come December.

These bareback riding cowboys are some of the most talented athletes in rodeo, and now they’ll go head-to-head to see which one is worthy of the world champion crown.

Bradlee Miller

The No. 1 bareback rider in the world is 23-year-old Bradlee Miller out of Huntsville, Texas. The cowboy has been battling for his first world title since 2022 and has now secured his third trip to the Thomas & Mack Arena. With $301,411 earned in the regular season, Miller has set himself up with a solid lead heading into the NFR.

With 10 rodeo wins under his belt this season, Miller is riding high with an average score of 86 points. He’s ahead of his closest competitor by more than $61,000 and he’ll only have the chance to earn more once they get into the Thomas & Mack.

Jacob Lees

Jacob Lees | Nathan Meyer for Rodeo On SI

Speaking of Miller’s top competitor, the cowboy sitting at No. 2 is Jacob Lees. At 30 years old, he has earned two other NFR qualifications and secured his third with $240,657 earned this season. He may have a huge gap to close between him and Miller, but Lees’ had his best season he’s seen in years.

He’s been the champion at 11 total rodeos this year, and he is ready to put up a fight in Las Vegas as he hasn’t had the chance to since 2024. With an average score of 84.5-points, Lees will have his work cut out for him come December if he wants to surpass Miller for the crown.

Jess Pope

Jess Pope | Nathan Meyer Photography

Rounding out the top three in the world for bareback riding is former world champion Jess Pope. This cowboy has battled his way to the top this season and is ready to take back the title after earning it in 2022. Pope is looking to close the gap with $237,448 in his prize pot, just $3,000 away from landing in No. 2.

Pope took home seven rodeo titles this season, marking himself as a top competitor after some end-of-season big wins, including Puyallup and Caldwell Night Rodeo. With an average score of 86.67, it’s clear that Pope has what it takes to land on top of the world once again.

These top three cowboys will have to watch out for each other, but they can’t count out the 11 other athletes looking to claw their way to the top and take home the crown when the lights go out in Las Vegas.

Other qualifiers include:

4. Kade Sonnier $202,6535.

5. Keenan Hayes, $199,420.39

6. Cooper Cooke, $187,970.86

7. Clayton Biglow, $173,035.04

8. Leighton Berry, $165,087.83

9. R.C. Landingham, $161,055.29

10. Cole Reiner, $157,073.08

11. Garrett Shadbolt, $155,174.60

12. Jayco Roper, $154,521.76

13. Tanner Aus, $153,428.25

14. Luke Thrash, $152,922.66

15. Mason Stuller, $133,837.18