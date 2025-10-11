NFR Qualifier Jessica Routier Experiences Incredible Act of Kindness After Fire

Rodeo fans across the country know the name Jessica Routier, along with her mare Fiery Miss West. The pair dominate the barrel racing arena and have qualified for the National Finals Rodeo a whopping six times. While the duo continues to make headlines, one August evening changed their lives forever.

On August 16thRoutier got a devastating phone call, one a family never wants to hear; that her home in Buffalo, South Dakota was burning down, and she and her family were a three-hour drive away. The fire started in the living room, and everything in that area was a complete loss.

Once the word spread, friends, neighbors and family rushed to the scene to try to save what they could, but ultimately, she ended up losing some of her most important possessions, including her NFR back numbers and the plate she received in 2023 when Missy (her mare) was named Horse with the Most Heart.

Any loss in this way is devastating, and the rodeo community rallied behind the Routiers in an amazing way. In a post on social media, she expressed her thoughts.

“We’ve always known we live in the best community and have the best extended community with our rodeo family and just so many people… but I can’t even begin to describe what everyone has poured into our family through this.”

Routier and Her Family Continue To Recover After House Fire Losses

Rodeo on SI

As her and her family continue to recover from the tragedy, the rodeo community is doing what they can to fill in the holes of what was lost. On October 9th at the Badlands Circuit Finals, the WRPA President, Heidi Schmidt came forward and presented Jessica with replacement numbers and a replacement plate.

Routier again took to social media to express her gratitude for her community and the people who came together to make this possible.

“Last night at the banquet we were presented with my 6 NFR back numbers AND Missy’s Horse With the Most Heart plate from our last NFR in 2023,” she wrote, “Heidi Schmidt and the WPRA- you don’t know how much this means. I was so lucky to have these things once, and you made sure I got to have them again.”

The family is now focusing on rebuilding their lives and their home, as she said they are currently living in the apartment in their barn. While this pain is temporary, it goes to show how strong the rodeo community is when one of our own is faced with a tragedy and devastating loss.

