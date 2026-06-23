NFR Qualifiers Top Silver State Stampede's Leaderboard

Elko, Nevada's Silver State Stampede concluded on June 21, with multiple NFR qualifiers taking home event wins.

Bareback Riding

Cooper Cooke is having an impressive start to his summer rodeos. Cooke followed up his first-place finish in Nampa, Idaho, with another win at the Silver State Stampede. His 89-point ride aboard Frontier Rodeo's Lonesome Medicin secured his second win of the weekend and $5,675.

1. Cooper Cooke, 89 points 2. Cole Franks, 88 points 3. Cole Reiner, 87 points 4. Lane McGehee, 86.5 points 5. Keenan Hayes, 86 points

Steer Wrestling

In the steer wrestling, Garrett Oates threw his steer in 3.4 seconds to win $4,954. His time bested the rest of the field by half a second and set a new arena record at the Elko County Fairgrounds.

1. Garrett Oates, 3.4 seconds 2. Rowdy Parrott, 3.9 seconds 3. Traver Johnson/ Grant Peterson, 4.0 seconds 5. Sam Shofner/ Gavin Soileau, 4.2 seconds

Team Roping

Lightning Aguilera and Kaden Profili are also off to a hot start this summer. After tying for the average in Nampa, Idaho, the team won the Silver State Stampede with a 4.3-second run, earning $5,184 each.

1. Lightning Aguilera/Kaden Profili, 4.3 seconds 2. Clay Smith/Coleby Payne, 4.5 seconds 3. James Arviso/Levi Lord, 4.7 seconds 4. Erich Rogers/Cory Petska, 4.8 seconds 5. Wyatt Bray/Chris Young and Kaleb Driggers/Junior Nogueira, 4.9 seconds

Breakaway Roping

If you blinked, you might have missed California cowgirl, Suzanne Williams' 1.8 second run. Her second sub-two-second run of the week was worth $6,331.

1. Suzanne Williams, 1.8 seconds 2. Cadee Williams, 1.9 seconds 3. Danielle Lowman, 2.0 seconds 4. Alissa Erickson/ Grace Felton, 2.2 seconds

Saddle Bronc Riding

Four-time NFR qualifier Kade Bruno paired up with Frontier Rodeo's Mighty Girl for the first time to score an 89.5-point ride, adding $5,443 to his season earnings.

1. Kade Bruno, 89.5 points 2. Coleman Shallbetter/ Cooper Thatcher, 88.5 points 4. Brody Wells, 88 points 5. Wyatt Casper, 87points

Kade Bruno and Exotic Warrior | Courtesy of Teton Ridge

Tie-Down Roping

Only one-tenth of a second separated the first and second-place cowboys in the tie-down roping, but it was John Douch who came out on top and won $5,534 with a 7.2-second run.

1. John Douch, 7.2 seconds 2. Trevor Hale, 7.3 seconds 3. Shane Hanchey, 7.8 seconds 4. Reese Riemer/ Chase Webster, 7.9 seconds

Barrel Racing

Tayla Moeykens and KN Fames Best Yet, aka "Yeti", have been a force to be reckoned with over the last few weeks. In Elko, the team turned in a time of 15.68 seconds, picking up their fourth check, worth $6,601, in seven days.

1. Tayla Moeykens, 15.68 seconds 2. Michelle Alley, 15.77 seconds 3. Raelin Jurgens, 15.79 seconds 4. Lisa Lockhart, 15.82 seconds 5. Catherine Asmussen, 15.93 seconds

Bull Riding

Colten Fritzlan spurred Double J Rodeo Company's Thunderstorm to the tune of 88.5 points to take home the Silver State Stampede title and $5,866.

1. Colten Fritzlan, 88.5 points 2. Eyer Morrison, 88 points 3. Tristan Mize, 87 points 4. Noah Lee, 86 points 5. Levi Ward, 85.5 points