Athlete of the Week: Tayla Moeykens Capitalizes In The Northwest

Rodeo athletes are just on the outskirts of the busiest time of the season. With summer rodeos kicking into high gear across America, many contestants are beginning to build momentum towards a successful summer, including 2025 NFR qualifier Tayla Moeykens.

Moeykens started her summer run off on the right foot with wins across Oregon and Idaho, setting herself up to have a great second half to the season.

The Oregon Trail

Moeykens made a statement at the "Biggest Little Show in the World" during slack on June 10. The Montana cowgirl set the pace early as the second barrel racer out in Sisters, Oregon, with a 17.18-second run on KN Fames Best Yet aka “Yeti”. The pair's 17.18 held the number one spot throughout the Sisters Rodeo to add $9,785 to her WPRA earnings.

From Sisters, Moeykens and her team made their way to Union for the Eastern Oregon Livestock Show. At the Saturday matinee, Moeykens crossed the timer in 17.42 seconds to place fifth, winning $1,574 at the Eols arena.

Snake River Stampede

The first round of barrel racing at the Snake River Stampede was held on June 16 at the Ford Idaho Center. There, Moeykens and Yeti took the win for the first round with a 15.77, winning another $3,429 and qualifying back to the second round performances.

The 2021 CNFR Champion Barrel Racer is set to compete for her second round in Nampa, Idaho, on June 19, where she will be looking to qualify for the Snake River Stampede Finals on June 20.

After a runner-up finish at CNFR and placing one spot away from making NFR, look for big things from barrel racer Tayla Moeykens in 2025. | Fernando Sam-Sin/@fsamsin

World Standings

Since the start of the 2026 season, Moeykens has attended 26 rodeos. Across those rodeos, she has accumulated $52,337.03 in earnings and currently sits in the ninth position for the WPRA World Standings.

Moeykens also sits fifth in the Playoff Series standings with 382.25 points, which is a great place to be sitting for the opportunity to compete in the season-altering rodeos such as the Cinch Playoffs in Puyallup, Washington, and the Governor's Cup in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

With Yeti and JM PocketsDoubleDash aka “Lizard" on the trailer, Moeykens is in the hunt for her second National Finals Rodeo qualification and the chance to showcase her horses' talents on the biggest stage in rodeo after choosing to leave them home during the 2025 NFR due to the EHV-1 outbreak.

That 2025 NFR was hard on Moeykens after working so hard to qualify, and then to have to leave her treasured horses at home, but the outlook for 2026 is looking positive.