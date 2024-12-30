NFR Saddle Bronc Rider and Lifetime Cowboy Bud Longbrake Passes Away
Our rodeo family lost a legend on December 20, 2024 when Dupree, S.D., cowboy, Bud Longbrake, took his final ride to the other side. At age 62, Longbrake passed away at the IHS Hospital in Eagle Butte, S.D.
Longbrake grew up on the family ranch, with two older brothers and a younger sister, working with horses and cattle. His father raised bucking horses and Longbrake found one of his life's callings in that herd. Although bronc riding was not "natural" for the cowboy, he was a hard worker and figured out how to utilize his smaller stature and a longer riding rein.
Longbrake earned wins across the country in the saddle bronc riding throughout his professional career. He qualified for the National Finals Rodeo six times and won the Average in 1990. Longbrake was the first person to win the first round, second round, short round, and the average in the saddle bronc riding at the Cheyenne Frontier Days. He won Houston, Pendleton, and so many others, along with amateur and Indian rodeos.
I have seen so many wonderful tributes to Longbrake from every facet. While I only knew the legend, not the man, I know the accounts are not exaggerated. By all descriptions, Longbrake was not just a great bronc rider, but also a great stockman, father, grandfather, and he cared for the land.
Longbrake's abilities did not end with riding bucking horses, either. He also had a special talent for breeding and developing bucking horses. He was able to see each as an individual and figure out what they needed to be their best. In 2024, Longbrake's homebred bucking horse, Gronk of J Bar J Rodeo, performed at the National Finals Rodeo.
Two-time world champion, Robert Etbauer, competed alongside Longbrake and was quoted in a release from the PRCA:
"He was just a great cowboy. He was good to rodeo with, very enjoyable to be around and a bronc riding son of a gun. We are sure going to miss him, and we thought a whole lot of him. He was a talented bronc rider who always had a smile on his face."
A wake and funeral were held in Dupree over the weekend. Attendance was huge, with so many coming out to bid farewell.
Information for this article was provided by Longbrake's obituary, Bronc Riding Nation, and PRCA. A great interview from Wild Rides can be found here.