The NFR Open Could Be A Game Changer For These Rodeo Athletes On The Standings Bubble
The NFR Open at the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo kicks off its opening night tonight, July 8, and will continue through the 12th. The format of this rodeo allows contestants two rounds, where the top eight competitors will then move on to the semi-finals.
After the conclusion of the semi-finals, the top four will advance to the final round. Once an athlete has advanced to one of the final rounds, their previous times or scores will be disregarded for a sudden-death match.
Sitting on the bubble of the top 15 spots that make it to the National Finals Rodeo are a handful of athletes you won’t want to miss in the first performance of the five-day rodeo.
In the saddle bronc riding is Ryder Sanford who sits 20th in the world, along with bull rider Tristan Mize, who currently sits 19th in the world.
In the timed events, Kyle Irwin is 18th in the steer wrestling, while Kyle Lucas sits at 17th place in the tie-down roping.
Katelyn Scott has her eyes set on an NFR qualification as she currently claims the 16th spot in the barrel racing which is only $601 out of 15th place.
Lastly, breakaway ropers Brooke Ladner, who sits 18th, and Kelsie Domer, who sits 20th, will rope their calf tonight to try to bump up in the standings. The 14th-17th place girls have each earned $38,000 and some change to make it a tight race.
With prize money of over $683,000 added, this rodeo would make a major contribution to these athletes as they keep fighting for a spot inside the coveted top 15. Doing so would give them a chance to compete at the National Finals Rodeo in December where world champions are crowned.
he Latest Rodeo News
Macon Murphy Makes Big Cowboy Christmas Push In Race For Second NFR Appearance
Fox Nation Becomes Official Home For Friday Night PBR Coverage Moving Forward
Fans Pack the Stands For Pro Rodeo Action In Oakley And West Jordan Over The Weekend
Adios Pantalones Carries Aldridge To Strong Earnings During Cowboy Christmas Run