NFR Steer Wrestler Invited to Compete in Cinch Timed Event Championship
When cowboys have a chance to do something unique, they tend to jump on it. Particularly when that event is quite literally, a challenge, and has a lot of prestige surrounding the title. One such event is coming up in just a few short weeks and Stetson Jorgenson just found out he will be competing there.
The Cinch Timed Event Championship (CTEC) will once again grace the Lazy E Arena in Guthrie, Okla., February 27 - March 1, 2025. The roster of 25 cowboys will compete in five rounds for the "Ironman of Pro Rodeo." Athletes compete in all five timed events: heading, heeling, tie down roping, steer wrestling, and steer roping. The winner will earn a $100,000 check and a title few can claim.
Several previous winners will return this year, hoping to once again earn the title. Paul David Tierney notched the win in 2024, as well as 2016 and 2014. 2024 IFR World Champion, Cody Doescher, won the title in 2023. Jess Tierney took the title in 2017 and Erich Rogers earned it in 2022. Marcus Theriot won the award in 2021. K.C. Jones has taken the title in 1993, 1996, 1999, 2001, and 2012. Kyle Lockett is a two-time champion, in 2005 and 2011.
Justin Thigpen earned the title in 2019, but we recently learned that he has bowed out of the competition for 2025. Thigpen is being replaced by a familiar name in rodeo - Stetson Jorgenson.
Jorgenson, of Blackfoot, Idaho, has competed at the National Finals Rodeo in steer wrestling five times. He has found great success in Las Vegas, finishing a career high of second in the World Standings in 2020, as well as second in the NFR Average. Patrionic Dash, “Mable,” and Lion Down Dixie, “Jasper" have been key players in Jorgenson's steer wrestling career and will be on call for the CTEC.
While the event is designed to test a cowboy's skill and Jorgenson is competing on short notice, his previous experience will be a huge asset. Jorgenson was an all-around cowboy throughout his college rodeo career, where he also competed in the team roping and tie down roping.
With a total purse of $200,000, the winner will walk away with a life-changing check for $100,000. The five rounds of competition are spread over three days, so it truly becomes an Iron Man event, testing the mental and physical stamina of competitors. We will be keeping up with the event and posting all of the action right here.