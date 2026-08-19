NFR Veterans Rise to the Top in Hermiston, Oregon

Since 1988, Hermiston, Oregon, has hosted top rodeo athletes from around the world at the Farm-City Pro Rodeo, and this year was no different. The 39th year showcased some fierce competition with record-tying rides and electrifying runs.

Bareback Riding

Four-time NFR bareback rider, Garrett Shadbolt, kicked off the first round at Hermiston in style, tying for first place with Tim O'Connell after riding Calgary Stampede's Zastron Acres for 88 points. In the finals, he teamed up with another Calgary Stampede bronc, Blasting Sand, to split second place three ways with an 89.5-point ride. Shadbolt's combined score of 177.5 helped maintain his top spot to win the average and his first Farm-City Pro Rodeo title.

Steer Wrestling

With a wicked-fast run of 3.4 seconds in the final round, Resistol Rookie contender Clay Tom Hurt jumped to the lead of the rodeo with 11.8 seconds on three head, earning Hurt the biggest win of his young career. He made his way to the finals in fourth place after throwing his first two steers in under 4.5 seconds, showing the prorodeo world he has the confidence of a seasoned professional.

Team Roping

The team roping was certainly an event to watch, with many great runs under the five-second mark, but it was consistency that reigned supreme in the event. Spencer Mitchell and Trey White stopped the clock in Round 1 with a 6.0 and continued those solid runs well into Round 2 with a 5.3. During the finals, they placed third with a 5.7, bringing their average time to a 17.0 to get the win.

Breakaway Roping

Aspen Miller has a fantastic week in the breakaway roping, earning just over $16,000 across three rodeos. But her biggest payout came from the Farm-City Pro Rodeo. A 2.4 and a 2.7 in Rounds 1 and 2 were just quick enough to secure Miller's spot in the finals, where she stopped the clock in 2.0 seconds, claiming the win as well as the fastest time of the rodeo.

Saddle Bronc Riding

In the saddle bronc riding, Powell, Wyoming native Brody Wells swept both rounds aboard two great horses. The first round saw Wells match up against Calgary Stampede's Yo Yo Marble for a score of 88 points. In the final round, Wells drew Korkow Rodeos' Rubber Match, and the two paired up nicely for a 90-point ride.

Brody Wells | Fernando Sam-Sin

Tie-Down Roping

Palo Cedro, California's Colton Suther maintained a strong lead heading into Sunday's final round after placing second in Round 1 with an 8.2 and winning Round 2 with a 7.7. The finals displayed one fast run after another, but ultimately Suther came out on top after tying his final calf down in 8.8 seconds.

Barrel Racing

Adios Pantalones has been a force to be reckoned with since returning to competition in June, and his performance in Hermiston was no exception. Adios and his jockey, Tricia Aldrige, ran a 17.06 in the first round to place fifth. The team came back to the finals and crossed the eye in 16.95 seconds to place second in the round and take the average with a 34.01.

Bull Riding

The format for the bull riding at Farm-City differs from the other events, only requiring bull riders to ride one bull during the duration of the rodeo. It was rodeo's Superman, Stetson Wright, who came out on top after matching the arena record on Bridwell Pro Rodeos' Downtown Brown with an impressive 92-point ride.