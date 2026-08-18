Shadbolt’s NFR Push: Bareback Rider Makes Late-Season Surge With 3 Straight Wins

Cowboys across the country are all vying for the chance to earn a spot in the top 15 and qualify for the National Finals Rodeo. With time running out in the 2026 regular season, No. 17 bareback rider Garrett Shadbolt is doing all he can to earn some cash, and it paid off with his win at the Farm-City Pro Rodeo in Hermiston, Oregon.

Shadbolt's Winning Weekend

With $99,210 to his name, Shadbolt finds himself $4,000 outside of the top 15. The cowboy is finding some good luck as a late-season push has now propelled him in the rankings. Shadbolt pulled in his most recent check in Oregon, earning $7,806 thanks to 177.5 points on two heads.

His performances at Farm-City were some of his best of the season. His 88-point ride on night one came on the back of Zastron Acres from Calgary Stampede, earning him his first check of $6,895.

During the final round, he earned an even bigger 89.5 points on Blastin Sand from the Calgary Stampede string. Although that earned him a second-place finish in the final round, he still earned another $1,700.

Just days before Farm-City, Shadbolt was in Jerome, Idaho for the Jerome County Fair And Rodeo. It was here that he kicked off his massive winning weekend as his 85.5-point ride scored him the rodeo win and earned him his first check of the weekend at $2,812.

Immediately after Farm-City, Shadbolt kept his winning momentum rolling as he won the Owyhee County Rodeo that was taking place just days later. His 87-point ride earned him another $2,429, solidifying his $13,047 weekend.

Tough Road Ahead

These scores are no anomaly for Shadbolt either. The NFR veteran consistently scores in the high eighties, and that ride on Blastin Sand was his highest score of the season. Now, it’s time for him to capitalize off that win as the last rodeos of the season will make their mark.

Shadbolt is no stranger to the Thomas & Mack arena as this would be his fifth qualification for the NFR if he can land in the top 15. After finishing at No. 8 last season, Shadbolt will have to find himself at the top of a few more rodeos if he wants to see his name up in lights once again.

Three back to back wins for the cowboy will hopefully give him the fire he needs to clinch a spot at the top. With six other rodeo wins this season, Shadbolt is proving himself to be a top competitor in the event, and won’t back down without a fight as the finish line approaches.