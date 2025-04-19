No One Fights Alone: Marne Loosenort Benefit Barrel Race and Silent Auction
If there is one thing we know for certain about our rodeo family, it is that we will always rally for one of our own. When a member of our tight-knit community faces challenges, their peers make sure they do not have to do it alone. One of those beloved family members facing a battle currently is Kentucky barrel racer, Marne Loosenort.
With over $2 million in career earnings, Loosenort has been a top trainer for decades and has won at every level. She and her husband, Bob, make their home on Plenty Tiny Ranch, where they have raised and trained generations of winners.
In early April 2025, Loosenort was diagnosed with stage three cervical cancer. Now in the care of great doctors at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Texas, Loosenort has undergone extensive testing and procedures. While in the midst of this, Loosenort's father passed away on April 13. The most recent post on the Plenty Tiny Ranch page shared:
"We are still overwhelmed and so beyond BLESSED with the out pour of love, Prayers and people wanting to help. Thank You ALL!!! Update on Marne: Marne is getting to do outpatient visits and they are staying with Dr. Greg Ford’s place. Marne started out last week with a MRI and Pet Scan. She had surgery yesterday and had stents place between her kidney and around mass. Today she will be having CT Simulation performed. Marne will be starting radiation on Monday (possibly sooner) and Chemo on Tuesday. Both will go for at least 5 weeks. Please also keep Marne and her family in your prayers her father past on Sunday. This was not unexpected because he had a lot he had been dealing with but still hard. We are truly blessed and thankful for all the prayers and the outpouring of concern and caring."
At this time, there are two major events planned to benefit the Loosenorts during this time. The No One Fights Alone Barrel Race will be held May 3-4, 2025, at the Flickerwood Arena, in Jackson, Missouri. For those who are not geographically close enough to attend the benefit race, there are other ways to lend a hand. T-shirts will be sold, as well as items in an accompanying silent auction that will begin on April 27 at 5PM CST and close May 4 at noon.
The following Facebook post has links to the t-shirt sales, as well as Venmo and PayPal links to donate directly towards Loosenort's mounting travel and medical expenses. The Rodeo On SI team extends our thoughts and prayers to Marne, as she courageously faces this fight.