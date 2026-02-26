Oaklynn Rae Domer Gained Angel Wings in Tragic Accident at Just 3 Years Old

Some things are just too difficult to understand and on February 19, 2026, one of those events happened. Oaklynn Rae Domer, at just 3 years old, left this earth in a tragic accident.

Oaklynn and Kelsie were involved in a freak horse accident that will forever change the lives of so many.

Oaklynn was the daughter of 2024 WPRA World Champion Breakaway Roper Kelsie Domer and her husband, Ryan. She was the light of their lives, and the love they shared with their beautiful daughter was witnessed by everyone around them.

Video after video has flooded social media of Oaklynn and how she lit up every space she occupied. She made everyone around her smile and in her passing has left an incredible void for all who loved her.

The memories shared by those around her will never be forgotten and the rodeo world did what the industry always does. Competitors mourn right alongside the family and then come together to do everything possible to help them through such a heart-wrenching time.

Rodeo Industry Lifts Domer Family Up

Immediately, the rodeo industry started doing things to honor the family. The first public event was for the cowgirls competing at San Antonio to wear pink. The breakaway ropers and barrel racers turned that place into a sea of pink in honor of little Oaklynn.

It was hard to watch. The faces of the ropers carried a heaviness to them that was easily spotted and the grief was nearly too much. Pink shirts, pink ropes, pink flags on their ropes, pink pants, pink feathers - the ladies made a silent statement that honored a precious girl and one of their competitors.

Across the country at various rodeos, both professional and amateur, pink was visible everywhere. But, that isn’t all. Rope Like a Girl got into immediate action and set up a way for people to help the family with contributions. That has evolved into a scholarship fund now in Oaklynn’s name.

Oaklynn came into this world on August 11, 2022 in Grandbury, Texas and stayed to bless us all until February 19, 2026 when she gained her angel wings and headed to heaven.

She was always with her mom and dad, traveling all over the country on the rodeo circuit. As her obituary said, “She loved frogs, horses, everybody’s puppies, going to ‘yodeos’, and hanging out with friends.”

It went on to say, “She did not know a stranger and lit up the room the minute she made her grand entrance.”

Oaklynn’s funeral will be on Thursday, February 27, at 11 am at the Double N Cowboy Church in Dublin, Texas. The service will be streamed live on the church’s Facebook page, Double N Cowboy Church.

Initial reports said that Kelsie was also injured but it has been confirmed that she received some minor cuts and bruises. The absolute truth is that nothing could ever hurt more than a broken heart, and as a parent, the very thought of this tragedy is gut-wrenching.

The Chace/Domer families are suffering in the worst possible way. One thing is for sure, the industry will rise to the occasion and help carry them through the hardest days of their lives. The only way through something like this is having faith, family, and friends to lift you when you can’t seem to find the strength.

Our hearts are broken with all of you, our prayers constant, and our condolences unending. All of us at Rodeo On SI know that the right words don’t exist for a situation like this, we are just so very sorry for all of the brokenhearted.