Talented Duo Dominate Breakaway and Tie-Down Roping at Royal Crown Buckeye

World Champions, as well as multiple National Finals Rodeo (NFR) and National Finals Breakaway Roping (NFBR) qualifiers, traveled to Buckeye, Ariz., for the first Royal Crown event of 2026. One cowboy and one cowgirl claimed the lion's share of the glory in sunny Arizona, working in tandem on a group of outstanding young horses.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Calf Roping

Haven Meged | Fernando Sam-Sin

World Champion Haven Meged dominated the tie-down roping. He swept the 4-Year-Old & Under class aboard AFullDanceCard (Gunna TrashYa x Mistress Gotta Gun x Dun It Gotta Gun). The duo banked over $5,500 for dual wins in the 4-Year-Old & Under and 4-Year-Old & Under Royal Crown Sidepot.

Meged claimed the top five spots in the Average in the 6-Year-Old & Under class. Reyzed On Sugar (Kit Kat Sugar x Dual Lena Bars x Dual Rey) won the class and the Royal Crown Sidepot, for $6,850. The cross proved successful for Meged, as Kit Kat Goodness (Kit Kat Sugar x Goodness Reycious x Dual Rey) placed second in both classes.

Bad Boon Baby RB (BadBoonARising x Shake Dat Thing 104 x AbraKadabrAcre) came in third, rounding out the trio of horses owned by him and his wife, Shelby.

Meged also rode Beau Peterson's Aldo The Apache (Kit Kat Sugar x DMAC Easter Bunny x Young Gun) to a fourth-place finish. Rounding out his winning group, Kitty Corona (High Brow Cat x Dressin Up x Peptoboonsmal), owned by Bar One Land and Cattle LLP, finished fifth. All five horses were within seven points of each other on average score.

In the All Ages Calf Roping, Kalai Nobriga swept the class and Royal Crown Sidepot on Betty Blu (Once In A Blu Boon x Maneater x TR Dasher). The duo earned $6,300 for the pair of wins.

Breakaway Roping

Beau Peterson and SJR Mists Houdini (SJR Diamond Mist x Shiners Little Oak x Shining Spark) earned over $8,000 for the 4-Year-Old & Under and 4-Year-Old & Under Royal Crown Sidepot Championships. Peterson owns the 2022 gelding and the duo also claimed the Round 1 and Short Round wins.

Like Meged, Peterson dominated the breakaway roping and their partnership was successful for all parties. Peterson rode Haven and Shelby's Bad Boon Baby RB in the 6-Year-Old & Under class. The duo claimed the win, as well as the Royal Crown Sidepot win. The pair of wins was worth over $12,000.

Peterson also rode Kitty Corona to the Reserve Championship in both classes. She then paired up with the Meged's Reyzed On Sugar for a fourth-place finish in both classes. En route to the wins, Peterson claimed the top three places in Round 1 and the Short Round.