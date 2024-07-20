Oklahoma Cowgirl Has Two Once in a Lifetime Experiences in One Year
Leslie Smalygo entered the 2024 Cowboy Christmas in the number one position for the WPRA Barrel Racing World Standings. Emily Beisel briefly captured this coveted position over the 4th of July run. Smalygo's win at the Calgary Stampede moved her back to her original position, and she shows no indication of relinquishing this position until she has a gold buckle in-hand come December.
Leslie Smalygo and Justaheartbeattofame "Gus" (Justaheartofawarrior x Yawl A Fame Maker x Dash Ta Fame) qualified for their first National Finals Rodeo in 2022. They missed making the finals in 2023 and came into the 2024 season with vengeance.
Smalygo and Gus started the year with their first $50,000-plus payout at RodeoHouston.
Leslie advanced out of Pool C to qualify for Championship Sunday at the Calgary Stampede. She placed second in the first round, won the second round, and placed second again in the final round. Prior to the semifinals, Leslie had already accumulated $18,000.
Leslie and Gus ran their first sub-17-second run in the semifinals with a time of 16.99 seconds. They finished second in the semifinals to the dynamic duo of Hailey Kinsel and Sister. Smalygo ousted Kinsel in the final round of Showdown Sunday by less than one-tenth of a second (.046 seconds). This earned Smalygo her second $50,000-win for the 2024 season and ultimately moved her back into the season leader position.
The Oklahoma cowgirl did not let off the gas pedal after her Calgary win on July 14. She and Gus finished third in the first go-round at Salt Lake City, Utah, on July 16. Their time of 17.00 seconds earned them another $3,640.
Smalygo pointed her truck east and then drove to Cheyenne, Wyo., the next day where she proceeded to win the long go by nearly two-tenths of a second with a 17.09-second. Their long go win paid $7,784.96.
The dynamic duo will compete again at Salt Lake City on Tuesday, July 23. They take two competitors from each performance of the progressive round to the Gold Medal Round on Wednesday, July 24. The top four competitors from each performance of Cheyenne's Quarter Finals will advance to the Semi Finals. Leslie will hopefully make the drive from Utah to Wyo., once more.
She competes in Cheyenne's Quarter Finals on Thursday, July 25. Twelve girls advance out of the Semi Finals to the Finals on Sunday, July 28.
The standings will be updated early next week and with the hot streak Smalygo is on, she should hold a commanding lead.