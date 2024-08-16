Omak Stampede Celebrates 90 Year Anniversary with Famous Suicide Race and Rodeo
One of the most famous rodeos and western celebrations in the United States is the Omak Stampede held in Omak, Washington. With several different events over the course of many days, there is plenty for fans and competitors to take in.
Wrangler's Kid Night
This event is dedicated to kids who are 12 years old and younger who get to participate in fun and games on the floor of the rodeo arena. Each child gets a "goodie bag" filled with treasures to enjoy later.
For about an hour the kids are divided into four different age groups to play games like the famous stick horse race, a hay scramble and a boot race.
Wrangler sponsors the event of the evening allowing two kids to get in to the rodeo for free with the purchase of an adult ticket. This is a great way to allow families who might not come to the rodeo due to the cost, to enjoy a wonderful night out. The events also introduce kids to the western way of life.
World Famous Suicide Race
History shows that local Indians would gather to celebrate harvest at the junction of the Sanpoil and Columbia Rivers. The celebration of the salmon is an ancient custom among the tribes of the Columbia Plateau. While they were there to work, when the work was over, a celebration was in order.
Most of the time, horse racing was sure to be involved in these gatherings. There was usually a display of horses followed by intense betting. According to the Omak Stampede website, when the necessity of the fishing celebrations ended, the horse racing continued. This is the history of the mountain race which has now taken on the name of the "Suicide Race."
In an effort to prove their skill and courage, men race horses down a nearly vertical (62% slope) for 225 feet where they then enter the Okanogan River. They cross the river and then sprint about 500 yards into the rodeo arena where the crowd anxiously awaits.
Rodeo
There wouldn't be a proper western celebration without a rodeo and Omak does not disappoint. Being in the last few days of the regular season and having a payoff of more than $120,000, this is a place to be for the top cowboys and cowgirls trying to make their way up the standings.
Tilden Hooper took the win in the bareback riding after completing his required 8-seconds aboard Little Valley of Big Bend Rodeo. His 81.5 point ride withstood the competition for a paycheck of $2,905.
While Hooper has made nine trips to the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo, he is currently ranked at number 24 with $60,474 won.
Tucker Allen, the number eight man in the World Standings split the win with the current leader of the steer wrestling standings, Dalton Massey. The two men both threw their steers in 3.9 seconds for a payday of $2,463.
Allen is looking to make his first trip to the City of Lights in December, while Massey has certainly secured his position and will be making his second trip.
Circuit cowboys Bob Moriarty and Taylor Speer took the win in the team roping when they stopped the clock at 4.3-seconds. Being members of the Columbia River Circuit, both Moriarty and Speer are ranked at number six in the circuit.
Another tie occurred in the saddle bronc riding. Layton Green of Alberta, Canada split the win with Allen Boore from Axtell, Utah. Both men could certainly use the boost in the World Standings. Boore is currently number 24 while Green sits at number 17. Each man received $3,438 for their 86-point rides on Big Bend Rodeo stock.
Number 18 ranked tie-down roper Beau Cooper is doing all he can to get back into the top 15. Tying his calf in 8.3-seconds earned him $2,445 in his quest to get to Las Vegas.
Tillar King was a smoking 17.29-seconds in the barrel race to take the win and the $2,880 check. Just behind King was Paige Jones of Wayne, Okla. who is ranked number 14 currently. Jones stopped the clock at 17.36 for a deposit of $2,448.
Jake Gardner who just took the win at the Cowtown Rodeo Xtreme Bulls event also won the bull riding in Omak on Bangarang from Big Bend Rodeo. His 85.5 points earned $3,786 and padded his standings on his efforts to break into the top 15.