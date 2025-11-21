One Organization Tackling Overall Health Hosting No Alcohol November Challenge

Reride Recovery might be a name that members of the western industry have seen, but just aren't quite sure what the brand is about, but if one word should come to mind it is community.

Reride was founded by Chaney Latham with the mission to unite members of the equine world from all over the country in so many aspects which ranges from physical to mental health or even those who are battling addiction.

"This is more than a health and wellness platform, it is a community of individuals coming together to encourage one another, help each other and focus on health from all angles- physically, mentally and spiritually," says Latham.

Like many professional sports, the drinking and drugs that go on behind the scenes at rodeo are astronomical, which leads to disaster for some when they step away from the arena for the final time. Unfortunately, there is also a stigma that encourages those who are rodeoing to drink and use drugs, which is a vicious cycle in this industry.

That is why Reride Recovery set up its' most recent challenge, which called to action anybody who was up to it to swear off the booze for the month of November. There are plenty of well-known cowboys and cowgirls who have announced their sobriety prior to this call to action (PBR World Champion Jess Lockwood and NFR qualifiers Jimmie Smith and Rusty Wright), which helped inspire a couple of hundred who took the pledge.

No Alcohol November Challenge

This challenge was about more than staying clear of alcohol for Latham, but also allowing others to see how many were taking on the challenge, which brought so many to Reride. Throughout the past few weeks hundreds have reached out on social media asking for help with their own addiction issues which is exactly what this was meant to do.

"If someone wants to quit drinking there are so many options to make it happen, but it's about choosing the right path that is best for each individual. There are many programs, camps, recovery centers and one-on-one coaches to choose from and Reride will try to match individuals needs with their location and circumstances to give them the best option," said Latham.

This industry has shown up far and wide for one another on plenty of different occasions for other people, but asking for help for yourself is always the hardest part. Reride is out to help as many as they can who are dealing with battles that are hard to talk about with their loved ones.

