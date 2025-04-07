Transforming the Western Industry's Approach to Overall Health With Reride Recovery
Chaney Latham has set out to impact the western industry in a dramatic way. She knows first hand how easy it is to avoid the difficult conversations around mental and physical health. Too many times she has seen the negative habits learned on the road destroy someone after they are no longer entering. One of the goals of Reride Recovery is to bridge the gap between competitive athletes and life after rodeo.
“Reride is a unique platform in that it will feature individuals, professionals, and clinics from all over the country that have rodeo ties and are making a profound impact in the mental and physical health of individuals.” Says Latham.
Bringing multiple professionals together in one place sets Reride Recovery aside from anyone else. Information, contacts, and assistance will all be in one place. Whatever someone needs, whether someone is struggling with addiction or illness, will be available in a timely matter.
There are many individuals that will be featured soon in this program. Amy Outhier Maynard with Ideally YouTube, Benjamin Merrell with LIT Clinic Psychiatry and Performance, and David Moore with LeadWell are just a few that participants can expect to work with.
It is too often that after a cowboy or cowgirl’s career is over they turn to bad habits learned on the road like drugs and alcohol. The western industry seems to forget about these contestants once they’re not seen on the cowboy channel anymore. Reride is building to help these athletes gain the rest of their lives back.
Latham has personally dealt with these experiences as well everyone that she’s brought onto this project. She is the daughter of 9x NFR Saddle Bronc Rider Craig Latham and she is working to keep his spirit alive through Reride Recovery. He passed in 2021 from cancer and his motto will stay in her ears forever: Be a good person and help as many people as you can.
Reride Recovery is not limited to retired athletes. Health and wellness will be provided to anyone who wants it and as the program continues to grow Latham will keep finding professionals to help whoever is in need.
In the next five to ten years Latham is hoping to grow the platform into a nonprofit. Reride Recovery has endless potential and hopefully this can grow into a show on either the Cowboy Channel or RFD TV. Her sights are set on 30 minute shows with 15 minute interviews with an individual as well as ministry for the other 15.
This platform is going to make a difference. The limits are endless. These topics are something that have been overlooked for too long and Latham is stepping up to make a difference. Personally, Rodeo on SI applauds her courage to step up.