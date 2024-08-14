Oregon Win Boosts Tie-Down Roper Off Shakey World Standings Position
Hermiston, Ore., attracts people for its watermelon farming and Farm City-Pro Rodeo (FCPR). Contestants come back year after year to receive their complimentary watermelon from contestant hospitality and partake in one of the first rodeos in the Northwest late-summer run.
Joel Harris' win in the tie-down roping at the FCPR gave him the ever needed cushion in the standings. Harris now ranks No. 11. The $5,096 paycheck for the average along with his $3,153 check for splitting the second round boosted Harris in the standings and took a little pressure off. Over $15,000 now separates him and the number 15 spot on the bubble (Trevor Hale).
Harris is looking to make his first trip to the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo. While brother Ty has secured his spot to make his fifth appearance, Joel still has some work to do. After watching the two of them cheer for each other in the rope off competition at Rodeo Houston, there is no doubt that Ty is coaching and cheering for his brother in his efforts to get to the big show.
There are still a lot of rodeos left and money to be won, so Harris is not yet assured his position, although the win in Hermiston had to make him feel a little more secure about his chances. Joel has won $91,040 so far on the season.
Paden Bray adds the Farm-City Pro Rodeo All-around title to his record. The Bray brothers' late season winnings put them within striking distance of the bubble position. Paden Bray sits No. 26 in the heeling, and younger brother Wyatt ranks No. 25 in the heading.
Oregon native, Mason Stuller, won the bareback riding average with his 169.5 total points on two horses. After winning second in the first round with a 85 points ride, Stuller came back on Born Fearless in round two with a score of 84.5 to get the average win. Stuller also leads the Columbia River Circuit and ranks fourth in the Resistol Rookie standings.
Eric Logan from Marsing, Idaho tied for seventh in round one and fifth in round two to win the average in the steer wrestling. His combined earnings for the FCPR total $6,577.
The No. 21 header and heeler, Tanner Tomlinson and Patrick Smith, leave Oregon with $10,101 in earnings. They won the first round and placed fourth in round two, winning the average by over .5 seconds.
Brody Cress kept his momentum from Dodge City, Kan., to also win the saddle bronc riding in Hermiston, Ore. His outstandings 90 point ride on top of Calgary Stampede's Flying Carma earned him $8,516. The man in orange sits No. 7 in the world standings.
Andrea Busby finally gets to enjoy the fruits of her labor after an injury put her 2023 NFR ambitions on hold. Busby rode an in-house bred Busby Quarter Horse, Jets Top Gun "Benny" for the win.
Busby took over the reins from Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi this year after Benny recovered from a keratoma post NFR. Busby leaped into the No. 12 position in the WPRA Barrel Racing World Standings after her win in Hermiston, accompanied with another win in Logan, Utah.
Jeff Bertus and Colt Schneiderman split the win in the bull riding. Both cowboys bested their draws and made the qualified ride of 8-seconds count. For their respective rides of 88.5 points, each cowboy walks away with $7,646 to his name.
The No. 2 cowgirl in the WPRA Breakaway Roping World Standings, Taylor Munsell, and No. 27, McKenna Hickson, also split the win.
Hickson tied for the win in the first round and tied for 10th in the second round. Munsell tied for second in the second round. Both cowgirls won over $5,000 for their go-round and average efforts.
Farm-City Pro Rodeo Winners:
All-around cowboy: Paden Bray, $4,893, tie-down roping and team roping.
Bareback riding: 1. Mason Stuller, 169.5 points on two head, $2,895.
Steer wrestling: 1. Eric Logan, 7.9 seconds on two head, $5,061.
Team roping: 1. Tanner Tomlinson/Patrick Smith, 9.2 seconds on two head, $4,874 each.
Saddle bronc riding: 1. Brody Cress, 90 points on Calgary Stampede's Flying Carma, $8,516.
Tie-down roping: 1. Joel Harris, 17.6 seconds on two head, $5,096.
Barrel racing: 1. Andrea Busby, 17.10 seconds, $8,845.
Bull riding: 1. (tie) Jeff Bertus, on Corey & Lange Rodeo's Pretty Boy, and Colton Schneiderman, on Smith Pro Rodeos' Wasted Nights, 88.5 points, $7,646 each.
Breakaway roping: 1. (tie) Taylor Munsell and McKenna Hickson, 4.5 seconds on two head, $3,515 each.